EDINBURGH 2026: Review: FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT, Assembly
Fuccbois: Live In Concert runs at Edfringe until 31 August
Fuccbois: Live in Concert is a satirical musical theatre production about a fictitious boyband. It is written by Bridie Connell and presented by House Of Oz.
It’s the farewell tour for pop sensation Fuccbois. The lads, Brendan, Brandon, Brendan and Tyler are playing to an audience of 90,000 people. The lads are played by a group of drag kings with drawn-on facial hair, which makes this a fun parody rather than a harrowing experience.
The tunes are great, and the lyrics are clever, leaning into themes like ghosting, gaslighting and leaving on read. The choreography is genuinely fantastic and will appeal to anyone who was into boybands of the 90s.
These man-boys are held together by their long-suffering tour manager, Michaela who seems delighted that this nightmare is finally over. The group all seem to have different ideas about how successful they will be when it comes to solo careers. The performances are all excellent, and the cast all excel in their ability to stay deadpan.
At just an hour, Fuccbois: Live in Concert doesn’t outstay its welcome and makes for a fun musical comedy experience.
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