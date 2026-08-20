EDINBURGH 2026: Review: DRACULA: LUCY'S DREAM, Lennox Theatre @ EICC

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Acclaimed French-Norwegian company Plexus Polaire has created an unnerving masterpiece, reimagining one facet of Bram Stoker's classic novel: the seduction of young Lucy Westenra by the overpowering, terrifying Dracula. The piece is supremely impressive, generating theatrical magic and imagery that leave me wondering how they achieved it. The tricks and puppetry are so slick and clever that I still can't wrap my head around them... I’m convinced Dracula actually turned into a bat right in front of us!

It is astonishing that so much intricate stagecraft is executed by just five performers. Lucy oscillates between reality and dreams, undergoing an intense exploration of obsession, control, and her inner demons. Life-sized puppets, human performers, original music, dance, lighting and onstage projections merge seamlessly to form a haunting dream sequence. It serves as a prime example of puppetry elevated to an exquisite art form for adults, far removed from simple children's shows.

You don't need to know the original story to enjoy the performance... it's pretty self-explanatory. However, those familiar with the book will appreciate the clever twists on the traditional plot, particularly at the end. This Lucy is noticeably more headstrong than Bram Stoker's, fighting desperately against Dracula's impending mind control.

Transfixing and terrifying, the production offers a resonant commentary on power dynamics that feels disturbingly relevant to many women today.

Dracula: Lucy's Dream is at the EICC until the 29 August.

Photo: Dracula: Lucy's Dream

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