EDINBURGH 2026: Review: COMMON TONGUE, Netherbow Theatre @ Scottish Storytelling Centre

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Written by Fraser Scott, Common Tongue is a play aboot imperfect Scots. Olivia Caw stars as Bonnie MacKay, a young woman from Paisley navigating how her working-class accent is judged - from school days and meeting her boyfriend’s "posh" parents to university and traveling abroad. Caw is energetic, charismatic and deeply engaging throughout. She believably transitions between a multitude of characters, shifting her body language, facial expressions, and accents with ease. Her core portrayal of Bonnie is wholly believable, vulnerable, and genuinely funny.

The sociolinguistics of different Scottish accents feels like an underexplored topic, particularly in theatre and at the Fringe, making this deep dive into how accents are perceived both within Scotland and globally a welcome spotlight. Visually, the set is distinctly Scottish, draped in an abundance of tartan - something that connects all Scots regardless of background.

I laughed and I cried. It might be a wee bit tricky to follow for those unfamiliar with working-class Scottish accents (the Americans sitting next to me were a bit lost) though, if anything, that only reinforces some of the play’s core messages.

It's dead guid, and hugely important to bring a distinctly local issue to an international stage. Ultimately, it’s a passionate love letter to Scotland and the rich variety of voices that inhabit it. I feel honoured to have witnessed it and am now a massive fan of Olivia Caw. Probably my favourite show so far this year.

Common Tongue is at the Scottish Storytelling Centre until the 31 August

Photo: Peter Dibdin

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