EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT, Underbelly
Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett runs at Edfringe until 29 August
Hosted by the “Mistress of Mayhem” Bernie Dieter, Club Kabarett is a gin-soaked punk cabaret circus for the freaks and the weirdos. In short, it’s probably the best place to be in Edinburgh on a Saturday night.
Bernie Dieter opens the show with killer vocals and a real playfulness for the audience. Don’t think you’re safe in the middle of a row- she’s willing to climb over people to get to you. All audience interaction is good-natured and positive; this is a safe and inclusive space and there’s a real sense of audience camaraderie very quickly.
Backed with a live band we are treated to performances from accomplished tap dancer Caleb Cameron, fire breathing and sword swallowing from Jacqueline Furey, physical comedy from drag sensation Iva Rosebud, a mind-boggling display from contortionist Soliana Ersie and some really beautiful aerial work from Jarred Dewey.
It’s a whirlwind evening that is high-energy throughout. The spiegeltent is the perfect venue for this show because you can see the aerial work and fire displays reflected back in the mirrors around the room. It also allows you to see the expressions on your fellow audience members' faces- shock, joy and occasionally mild fear.
Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a rebellious and defiant production with incredible levels of talent that creates something truly special. It’s political and punk rock and life affirming. At the top of the show, she proclaims that this is a place to be whoever you want to be and as a result, they have built an audience that manages to feel like a community in just over an hour. Astounding.
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