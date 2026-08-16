EDINBURGH 2026: Review: AMY ANNETTE: SAY WHAT YOU LIKE ABOUT ME, Pleasance Dome

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Amy Annette welcomes everyone into a very warm room for an hour of comedy. Her tech is unwell so she’s operating the digital content herself.

Say What You Like About Me is an observational and anecdotal show that is loosely based around the concept that the world is weird and beauty standards are messed up. Both statements are true but she lists celebrity facts that she thinks aren’t widely known and is surprised when the audience aren’t overly shocked. A lot of the callbacks rely on minds being blown at these reveals so they fall flat when they’re not.

Annette really is a delightful host and a pleasure to spend the hour with, she’s just let down by the material. For the observations on beauty standard she’s definitely right but she’s not saying anything new and it’s not particularly funny. She’s not criticising anyone who conforms and it’s completely inoffensive.

Amy Annette is a hugely likeable comic but I’d struggle to relay what the whole hour was about and she doesn’t quite get the laughs she’s going for.

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