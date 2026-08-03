EDINBURGH 2026: Ian Stone: THE PLEB'S POW WOW Q&A

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BWW catches up with Ian Stone to chat about bringing The Pleb's Pow Wow to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Pleb's Pow Wow.

The Pleb's Pow Wow is a show where plebs gather together and we try and sort some of the problems that our politicians have so singularly failed to deal with. Through the medium of comedy. I've come up with fifty questions that hopefully will provoke some thoughtful responses - and we'll take it from there.

What did winning Spirit of the Fringe mean to you?

It was a very nice moment that gave me a little boost just at that point during the Fringe when I felt like I'd been up there for a year.

How involved do the audience get?

In this latest show, hopefully quite a bit. But it's entirely up to them.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

1. A feeling that they've been entertained.

2. The incentive to engage in critical thinking every time they see a newspaper headline.

3. As it's a free show, slightly less cash than they brought with them.

And what are you up to after the festival?

I will lie in a darkened room and think about my life choices. Although three days after I get back, I'm on tour and have a show in Lyme Regis so I won't be doing the laying down and thinking for long.

The Pleb’s Pow Wow, 6th - 30th August (excludes Tuesdays), 4pm, at The Ballroom at Laughing Horse at The Counting House 4pm. Ian Stone UK tour runs Sept – Dec 2026: https://www.ianstonecomedian.co.uk/

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