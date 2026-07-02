EDINBURGH 2026: ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Q&A

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BWW catches up with Sam Hume to chat about bringing Adults Only Magic Show to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Adults Only Magic Show.

The show originally started back in 2019 as "The Showmen", which was created for family audiences (say 13+). We loved it, but after a while we realised there was only so much chaos and innuendo you can sneak into a show and it just always felt as though that was the natural direction we wanted to go.

So in 2020, we premiered "Adults Only Magic Show" — basically taking the handbrake off and letting the show become what it clearly wanted to be: cheeky, ridiculous, hilariously raunchy, and unhinged.

Since then, it has grown massively. We have added more cast members, and have also the production elements over time; so while the show is still as raw and genuine as it's always been, it is also bigger, slicker and much more of an impactful experience overall.

Having taken the show to the Fringe before, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

You can think you know what to expect from the Fringe, but Edinburgh has a wonderful way of humbling you very quickly! This is our fifth year bringing Adults Only Magic Show to the festival, so we know the rhythm of it all now — the chaos, the late nights, jam-packed show schedules, packed audiences, the nightly crash of energy as you collapse into your bed after a 14 hour day only to have to do it all again tomorrow! But every Fringe still feels like a fresh beast. That is part of why we keep coming back - we love what we do.

How has the show been received elsewhere in the world?

It has been incredible. The show has now performed over 450 times, toured to every capital city in Australia, and built a really loyal audience everywhere it goes. It is wild, funny, cheeky and completely ridiculous; but underneath all that, it is also a proper magic show and we are very proud of all the effects we've created that form the underlying base of the entire production.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who loves magic but does not want to sit through something too serious - this is definitely not a sit quietly in the corner and politely clap every 5 minutes type of show! It is perfect for couples, groups of mates, hen and stag parties, date nights, or anyone who wants a late-night Fringe show that is fun, high-energy, a little bit naughty, and very Australian.

Basically, come if you like your magic with a drink in hand and your jaw on the floor.

And who would you suggest maybe doesn’t?

Children, obviously. Also anyone who hears Adults Only Magic Show and still expects top hats, rabbits and polite applause. The show is cheeky, polished, and designed for people ready to have a laugh. We can usually connect with audiences at whatever level they are at, but if you are determined not to have fun, we may not be able to save you (although that certainly won’t stop us trying!)

Adults Only Magic Show will be at the Assembly George Square - Studio Three at 9.40pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Frank Packer

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