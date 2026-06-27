DID YOU CHARGE YOUR PHONE FOR THE END OF THE WORLD? To Play Edinburgh Fringe

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Following a successful, critically-acclaimed run at New York Fringe, Infinite Monkey Theater Company are set to bring their show Did You Charge Your Phone for the End of the World? to Edinburgh Fringe this August.

The year is 2034. A city-demolishing asteroid is heading for Brooklyn. The government refuses to alert the public of the impending catastrophe until a boutique advertising agency can come up with a positive rebrand for the calamitous space rock.

Audiences can expect a satirical and dark comedy, full of absurdity, anti-capitalism and surrealism. The show will appeal to fans of Bo Burnham's Inside, and Severance.

Did You Charge Your Phone for the End of the World? is written by Fletcher Michael, who will also perform in the show alongside Lucy Boisvert and Collin Dennis.

Fletcher Michael is the founder of Infinite Monkey Theater Company, through which they write, direct, produce, and perform in full-length comedic plays including Til Death Do Us Party and First Liar on the Moon, as well as the Off-Broadway sketch comedy show Chimp Cocktail. Beyond the stage, Fletcher is the author of the novels Sidewalk Dance, Glass Bottle Season, and Vulture, as well as numerous satire pieces for outlets such as McSweeney's, Slackjaw, Points in Case, and more.

Lucy Boisvert is a Brooklyn-based writer, improviser, actor, and musician who has been described as "abrasive but joyful, like a Scrub Daddy." She writes for the UCB Maude team Reunion Tour and writes/performs/produces for the Off-Broadway sketch show Chimp Cocktail. Lucy is near-constantly overdressed and enjoys using her background in visual art to elevate the productions she takes part in. When she isn't writing sketches or performing standup, she can be found fronting her jazz-pop band, Aunt Judy, where she proves that she is, in fact, capable of being earnest.

Collin Dennis is a Brooklyn-based actor and improviser who enjoys few things more than drafting his Playbill bio. He performs for Chimp Cocktail, an Off-Broadway sketch show, and Horse Beef, an improv group with unlimited potential. Collin has trained with UCB and The Second City, and respects the sanctity of dramaturgy both on- and off-stage (which makes him preferred company for friends and strangers alike). He's thrilled to make his NYC Fringe debut with Did You Charge Your Phone For The End Of The World? and would like to thank his friends and family for their love and support. Since its founding in 2023, Infinite Monkey Theater Co. has produced numerous genre-defying, absurd-leaning, and always original shows in New York City.

The company's first full-length play, Til Death Do Us Party, was staged as part of the 2024 New York Theater Festival. The company's second play, First Liar on the Moon, was staged at Theater for the New City as part of the 2025 Dream Up Festival. After selling out a ten show run at The PIT, Infinite Monkey's sketch comedy show, Chimp Cocktail, accepted an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre, where they have played to sold out audiences of nearly 200 patrons. The show has also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2025) and The Second City New York's mainstage.

Did You Charge Your Phone for the End of the World? is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 17th - 29th August (not 23rd) at 19.30pm (60 mins), studio at Pickle Studio at Greenside @ Riddles Court (venue number 16). Tickets are available to purchase online from Edinburgh Fringe's website, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

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