DAMN ME (TO HELL) To Take The Stage At Edinburgh Fringe

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Following a massively successful run in Berlin during Pride week, acclaimed performer Iftach Jephthah Ophir brings his provocative and highly anticipated new show, Damn Me (to Hell), to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This audacious musical satire which sees Ophir, a gay, Jewish performer, portray Adolf Hitler, promises to be one of the biggest and most talked-about hits of the festival.

At Hell's entrance stands history's most notorious villain, but during the show, he goes by "Eddie." Dressed head-to-toe in pink, with a heart worn on his sleeve where a swastika once sat, it is clear that something profound has shifted. This wild audiovisual cabaret follows the unlikely tale of emotional reckoning, from his final breakfast in the bunker, through the gates of Hell, and via encounters with Jesus, a mountain master, and his new boyfriend, Stephan.

As a gay, Jewish performer, the irony of Ophir stepping into the role of Adolf Hitler is clear. Ophir uses this premise to subvert him and dive into complex themes of guilt, violence, accountability, forgiveness, and peace. While the rollicking, outrageous show is certainly not for the faint of heart, it is ultimately a poignant story about togetherness.

Iftach Jephthah Ophir said: 'Comedy has a way of cutting right through the absolute darkest parts of our history. Stepping into Hitler's boots as a gay, Jewish man is obviously a massive irony, but that's the point, it completely strips him of his power. Underneath all the outrage and the neon pink, I just wanted to make a show about finding a little peace, and our need for togetherness.'

Expected to be a massive Fringe hit, Damn Me (to Hell) invites audiences to experience a hysterical, moving, and thoroughly unconventional path to redemption.

Performances will take place from August 6th to August 22nd (excluding August 18th) at 20:30. The one-hour show will be hosted at The Subway @ Just the Tonic (Venue #34), located at 69 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JW. For further details and to book tickets, visit: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/damn-me-to-hell

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