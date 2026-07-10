Country-Rock Solo Musical LITTLE PINK DRESS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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A/Park Productions will present Little Pink Dress at studio at C ARTS, C Aquila (21), Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026. Performances will run 5–30 August 2026, 17:35.

What happens when a young gay kid grows up to be an avoidant adult, drinks to outrun his problems, and tries to make it in Hollywood? He might just end up writing a one-man musical about it.

Written and performed by Joey Jennings, Little Pink Dress is a bold new solo country-rock musical memoir making its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut. Through a dazzling collection of original autobiographical songs, the show explores what it means to grow up LGBTQ+, chase your dreams, navigate addiction, break cycles of generational trauma, and ultimately discover the courage to become exactly who you are. Part concert and part confession, Little Pink Dress follows Joey as he revisits the people, places and moments that shaped him. Through music, memory and theatrical imagination, he reflects on growing up as the child of a single mother, pursuing a lifelong dream, navigating love and loss, and learning that healing begins by reconnecting with the person he was before fear taught him to hide. Along the way, he says goodbye to an old Toyota Corolla, rediscovers a long-forgotten little pink dress and discovers that self-acceptance is often the greatest adventure of all.

At the heart of the production is an original 21-song score blending country, rock, folk and musical theatre into a deeply personal yet universal story. What began in 2020 as a private songwriting practice evolved over six years into a full-length album recorded in Nashville with an eight-piece band before finding its way to the stage.

“This show came into my life at a time when I felt deeply lost and alone,” says Jennings, “I was navigating heartbreak, love and profound loneliness. Songwriting became the one thing that consistently brought me joy and, most importantly, made me laugh.”

Developed for the stage with director Coral Cohen, Little Pink Dress premiered at New York's Ruckus Theater Festival and now comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the next chapter of its artistic journey. While the long-term vision includes a full band and expanded production, this emotionally rich new musical places the focus where it belongs: on the songs, the stories, the transformative power of embracing exactly who you are, and the extraordinary connection that happens when one person shares their truth with an audience. At its core, Little Pink Dress is a love letter to single mothers. Their resilience, their unwavering belief in their children and their ability to nurture self-acceptance. While rooted in one gay man's experience, the show speaks to anyone who has ever lost touch with their younger self and searched for the courage to move forward with authenticity, compassion and hope. Funny, tender, unapologetically queer and full of heart, Little Pink Dress is a celebration of resilience, identity and the freedom that comes from finally coming home to yourself.

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