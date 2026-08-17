Charlie Chuck Marks Fringe Return with I'LL TELL YER THAT! Book Signing

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedy performer Charlie Chuck has returned to the venue where he made his Edinburgh Fringe debut more than 40 years ago for a special event celebrating the release of his autobiography, Charlie Chuck: The Chronicles of a Chaotic Comedy Career – I'll Tell Yer That!

Chuck returned to theSpaceUK's Venue 45, the Scottish Episcopal Church beneath North Bridge, for the two-day event. The celebration concluded with a book signing and Q&A featuring Chuck and the book's editor, Tim Wilkinson.

Dressed in his trademark chequered suit, the 80-year-old performer shared stories from his decades at the Edinburgh Fringe, recalling his earliest appearances before audiences of only a few people and his subsequent rise to television fame.

Plans are now being considered for Chuck to return to Venue 45 with his final show, Scrooge. The proposed engagement would feature a limited run of six performances at the venue where his Fringe career began.

Chuck's new autobiography chronicles the highs, lows and unpredictability of a career that has taken him from working as a drummer to becoming a cult figure in British alternative comedy.

Born David Kear, Chuck began his career as a drummer during the 1970s and '80s, performing with bands including the Small Faces and the Amazing Bavarian Stompers. The latter appeared on the children's television series Tiswas in 1981.

By the late 1980s, he had reinvented himself as Charlie Chuck, developing a surreal stage persona and a chaotic act incorporating drums, fantasy characters and catchphrases including "Donkey!" and "Woof! Bark! Donkey!"

His career received a major boost in 1990 when comedian Malcolm Hardee saw him perform and arranged an appearance on Jools Holland's Happening.

Chuck later became familiar to television audiences through BBC Two's The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, appearing on the series from 1993 to 1995 as Uncle Peter. His eccentric mannerisms, catchphrases and unpredictable appearances helped make the character a cult favorite.

His work also attracted the attention of Paul McCartney, who became a fan and invited Chuck to perform at his daughter's birthday party.

Chuck has remained connected to the Edinburgh Fringe as both a performer and director. His Fringe work has included directing and producing Scottish comedian Ian Watt's John Laurie, Frazer & I. He also appeared alongside Frank Sidebottom at the 2008 Magners Glasgow Comedy Festival.

The return to Venue 45 brought Chuck's Fringe career full circle more than four decades after his first appearance there.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming