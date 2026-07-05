CHILL TOWARDS ENLIGHTENMENT to Bring Self-Help Parody to Edinburgh Fringe

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Comedian, podcaster and professional spreader of stoke Chad Goes Deep will head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with Chill Towards Enlightenment, a live comedy experience that blends his perception-altering take on existence with the self-improvement worlds of TED Talks, wellness retreats and Tony Robbins-style motivational seminars.

Part enlightenment quest, part parody and part genuine life coaching session, Chill Towards Enlightenment sees Chad tackle humanity's biggest questions. How do we find purpose? What does it mean to truly surrender? Is manifestation real? And perhaps most importantly, how can we all be more chill?

Through personal stories, a guided meditation, an extremely professional and completely legitimate slideshow, and moments of surprisingly sincere wisdom, Chad takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery one "chillinciple" at a time.

Drawing inspiration from philosophy, spirituality, self-help books and lessons learned while vibing in an ice bath, Chad offers his uniquely optimistic perspective on navigating life with more gratitude, presence and stoke. Whether attendees arrive seeking enlightenment, laughter, personal growth, or simply an hour away from the chaos of modern life, Chad promises they'll leave a little calmer and considerably more chill.

Chad first rose to prominence alongside comedy partner JT Parr through their hit podcast and viral activism videos, earning a devoted following for their laid-back Southern California personas and unwavering commitment to spreading positivity. Their unique blend of absurdity and sincerity led to the Netflix mockumentary series Chad and JT Go Deep.

Released in 2022, Chad and JT Go Deep follows the pair as righteous beach-loving bros on a mission to protect their local community and "spread stoke". The series became known for its surreal activist stunts, earnest optimism and commitment to keeping audiences guessing where the joke ends and genuine conviction begins.

Critics and audiences praised the show's positive, breezy and feel-good spirit, with Chad and JT's interactions with unsuspecting members of the public becoming a defining part of the comedy.

Now bringing that same energy to the stage, Chad invites Fringe audiences to join him for an unforgettable evening of laughs, mindfulness, self-improvement and elevated vibes.

Chad Goes Deep: Chill Towards Enlightenment - A Stoke Seminar with Chad performs at Assembly George Square: The Crate from 5th - 19th August.

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