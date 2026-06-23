CAMPITALISM: THREE GAYS TRY TO FIX THE ECONOMY to Play Edinburgh Fringe

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Campitalism: Three Gays Try To Fix The Economy will come to BOY Theatre, Leicester Curve and Pleasance at Pleasance Courtyard, Attic from 5 - 31 August (not 17)| 14:05 (55 mins).

What happens when three financially-illiterate queers attempt to dismantle capitalism? BOY Theatre unleash Campitalism: Three Gays Try to Fix the Economy, a bold, hilarious and gloriously chaotic new theatre show at the Pleasance

Part TED Talk, part drag brunch, part The Lehman Trilogy, Campitalism: Three Gays Try to Fix the Economy dives headfirst into the bewildering world of economics, asking what happens when a generation raised amid financial collapse, shrinking arts funding and impossible living costs decides enough is enough.

Funny, furious and fabulously camp, the production follows three queer performers battling entrenched bureaucracy and economic jargon in an earnest attempt to understand the systems controlling their lives, and perhaps tear them down entirely.

As arts industries continue to face devastating cuts and increasing instability, Campitalism transforms financial anxiety into theatrical rebellion, blending comedy, drag, audience interaction and razor-sharp political satire.

BOY THEATRE said:'Money makes the world go round. But as young people working in an industry increasingly being sapped of money and support, how are we expected to navigate it?'

With biting humour and unapologetic queer energy, Campitalism promises Fringe audiences a wildly entertaining exploration of power, privilege, class and survival in late-stage capitalism.

A show for artists and queers everywhere and those who don't understand why we can't just print more money.

The cast includes Maria Telnikoff, Kit Miles, and Cherry Eckel. The creative team features Associate Director: Lauren Tranter, Lighting Designer: Tom Younger, and Movement Director: Frewyn Thursfield.

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