Bebe Cave To Bring New Show SWOON To Edinburgh Fringe

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Bebe Cave will follow last year's hugely successful award-winning and sell out debut, with her new show SWOON. SWOON is a sharp, funny and visually striking character comedy about beauty, obsession and the quiet horror of being looked at.

We all know the story. Girls grow up, become beautiful, get chosen, get saved. Curtain. Applause. Marriage. But what happens after that? What happens when the story keeps going, and the paint dries, and no one is watching, or worse, they are watching all the time?

Drawing on the eerie world of the Pre Raphaelites, Victorian ideals of femininity and the cautionary tales girls are raised on, Cave builds a universe where women are rewarded for being still, silent and decorative, and punished the moment they show signs of life. She uses dark humour to explore why female weakness has always been rebranded as romantic. She guides us through Victorian London, art galleries and mental asylums with her trademark chaotic brand of intellectual-adjacent comedy.

Moving between a cast of tragic muses, mythic girls who made one small mistake, and the women trying and failing to become them, SWOON leans into the absurd logic of it all. Be desirable but not active. Be visible but not too much. Be perfect but do not, under any circumstances, be real. And for god's sake drown yourself in a sexy way THANK YOU.

A dark, surreal and unapologetically funny look at what happens when being seen is the only currency you have, and the only way to survive is to disappear.

Bebe Cave is an actress and writer. Her acting credits include feature film Tale of Tales (Matteo Garrone), ITV's Victoria, and HBO Max's Industry. In 2025, she brought her debut comedy show CHRISTBRIDE to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, following her one-woman theatre debut The Screen Test in 2024. CHRISTBRIDE won 'Best Comedy Show' at The List Festival Awards as well as being featured as one of the best reviewed comedy shows of the festival and went on to a sell-out Soho Theatre run in December 2025 which received an extension scheduled for May 2026. Bebe Cave also took CHRISTBRIDE on her debut UK tour including sold-out performances across the country. The Screen Test also enjoyed rave reviews at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and sold-out runs at Pleasance Theatre, Seven Dials Playhouse and Soho Theatre.

Bebe Cave: Swoon performs 5th - 30th August at Pleasance Dome - Jack Dome.

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