Amanda Knox Will Bring CARTWHEEL to Edinburgh Fringe

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Amanda Knox will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August, bringing her first full hour to the Gilded Balloon with a striking new one woman comedy show that blends storytelling and stand up with unflinching honesty and humour.

Combining sharp wit with deeply personal reflection, Amanda Knox's new show explores how what happens after the worst thing imaginable is over. A woman approaching forty, she finds herself juggling motherhood alongside an existential crisis nobody prepares you for. Legally, there is no opponent to confront, no injustice left to correct. Instead, she examines her own identity and what it means to rebuild a life that was shaped in response to something that never should have happened.

Her perspective as a mother brings emotional depth, confronting the reality that she cannot protect her daughter from everything, just as no one could protect her. The result is a show that is as thought provoking as it is darkly funny, offering audiences a rare insight into life after her 20's and the search for meaning beyond it.

Amanda Knox is rapidly emerging as a distinctive new comedic voice. Her work examines how we transform ourselves and find purpose on the other side of extraordinary experiences, delivered with clarity, intelligence and disarming openness.

Amanda Knox is an author, journalist and exoneree who has transformed global notoriety into bold, boundary pushing storytelling. After spending four years in an Italian prison for a crime she did not commit, she reclaimed her narrative through her writing, television and film projects, her memoir Free: My Search for Meaning, and her podcast Hard Knox.

She made her stand up debut at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles as part of the Roast of Whitney Cummings, and has since opened for Nikki Glaser, Esther Povitsky and Damon Wayans, as well as headlining numerous comedy shows. Her screen work includes a cameo in the Peacock sitcom Laid.

This debut Fringe hour marks a significant new chapter in Amanda Knox's creative career, bringing a singular voice to the stage with a show that is both intimate and expansive in its exploration of identity, resilience and reinvention.

Amanda Knox: CARTWHEEL will be at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Gilded Balloon Teviot - Wine Bar from the 7th - 17th August.

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