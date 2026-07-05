Aloft Circus Arts To Bring THE PIECES To Edinburgh Fringe
This will be the UK premiere of the new work.
Critically acclaimed, Chicago-based contemporary circus company Aloft Circus Arts will be making their highly anticipated return to Edinburgh Fringe with the UK debut of ‘The Pieces’, where performers climb, swing and create a world in constant motion.
Six of the company’s incredible performers will seek to push the boundaries of traditional circus and utilise dynamic moving structures known as ‘pieces of hope’ to demonstrate to audiences that we are always stronger together. Aloft are returning to the Fringe following the success of the critically acclaimed Brave Space, which they performed at the festival in 2023.
What begins solitary grows into a vibrant story of connection: balance teeters, towers tumble and every fall becomes a chance to build together. Structures shift, bodies soar and every movement carries real weight and risk. Set to a living soundscape, this performance asks: what keeps us standing in an unsteady world? In a divided time, it is a celebration of falling, coming together and choosing to rise as one.
Performances will take place at The Beauty at Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows from 8th – 29th August (excluding 18th and 25th August). Tickets are available through the Underbelly Edinburgh's website.
ABOUT ALOFT CIRCUS ARTS
Founded in 2005 by Shayna Swanson, Aloft Circus Arts creates contemporary circus that lives in the space between daring and tenderness. Drawing from the innovation of the new circus movement, the spectacle of the traditional big top, and the wit and warmth of vaudeville, their work invites audiences into moments of shared risk, joy, and recognition.
Based in Chicago and touring internationally, Aloft has performed from Houston to Hong Kong, Chicago to Shanghai. Our artists are known for exceptional training, inventive choreography, and striking custom costuming, paired with a deep respect for safety, professionalism, and care. Whether on a stage, under the open sky, or in unexpected places, Aloft Circus Arts crafts experiences that linger—performances that invite audiences to feel deeply, laugh freely, and imagine what might be possible when we choose to be brave together.
|
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
|
Parkies
TheSpace @ Niddry Street (8/07-8/29)
|
Jitters
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/06-8/30)
|
How Not to Make it in America
Summerhall (Former Gent’s Locker Room) (8/06-8/31)
|
It Couldn’t Get Worse; or, The Margarita Boat Tour Incident
theSpace @ Venue 45 (8/24-8/29)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
|
Sitting (In Silence)
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/06-8/31)
|
Friendliest
Gilded Balloon (The Nook) (8/08-8/31)
|
Target Audience
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/05-8/30)