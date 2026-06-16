AT YOUR SERVICE: Hudson Hughes to Make Solo Edinburgh Fringe Debut in Horror Comedy

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Character comedian and creator of the cult-hit gameshow Hot Rubber, Hudson Hughes, will make his hotly anticipated solo debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with a silly, spooky and surprising horror-comedy. At Your Service follows television's favourite vicar as he battles satanic powers, desperate career obsolescence, and a crippling vaping addiction.

For nearly 20 years, the beloved Rev. Derek Gritt has brought a little bit of holy into Britain's homes via his hit television programme. Now relegated to online-only obscurity, the Reverend is making a desperate attempt to revive his fading career. Join him as he heads to the quaint village of Godsby-upon-Treen to fulfil the dying wish of mega-fan Jane Plemley: to have her funeral televised. As always, Rev. Gritt will lead the service, 'chat church', and answer your burning questions. Except the ones about Jane. She's definitely not a witch. Will this show be the comeback the Reverend so desperately needs, or will he find himself wrestling in the dark?

With a vibe that binds the wholesome, British charm of Alan Titchmarsh with the gothic, supernatural chaos of Beetlejuice, At Your Service elevates the traditional character comedy format with an impressively high gag rate alongside an array of highly technical electronic props and original music.

At Your Service is written and performed by Hudson Hughes, with support from Aidan Pittman (script editor), Robbie Smith (composer) and Anand Sankar (tech and supporting actor).

Hudson Hughes is a comedian, filmmaker and photographer from Reading. He's known for his online sketches and cult-hit comedy gameshow Hot Rubber. He has directed BBC's Literally and is a two-time Sketch-Off Finalist. His previous Fringe credits include performing in Andrew Doherty's Gay Witch Sex Cult and co-writing, directing and performing in Dr Dolittle Kills A Man (And Reads Extracts From His New Book). This year he is also appearing in new comedy musical Mothman: A Romance Musical.

Praise for 'Dr Dolittle Kills A Man (And Reads Extracts From His New Book) - co-written, directed and featuring Hudson Hughes:

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly)

DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 17th)

TIME: 11:10pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+ (Guideline)

TICKET PRICES: £8.50 - £12.50

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