ARMAGEDDON OUTTA HERE Will Come to the Edinburgh Fringe

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Comedy team Tom Johnson, Chris Roberts and Rob Glenister, are set to take Edinburgh Festival Fringe by storm this August, with their show Armageddon Outta Here. The show follows two astronauts, as an asteroid is hurtling toward Earth - but absolutely nothing is simple.

"Ego, denial, faith, panic, and petty squabbles ripple through a world teetering on the edge, where the end is imminent and the absurdity never stops; it's the apocalypse we deserve," states Johnson.

Described as 'dark, loud, childish, and gloriously anarchic,' Armageddon Outta Here will also enjoy shows on the Main Stage of the Rik Mayall Festival on 31st May, and the Palace Theatre, Southend on 28th May. Written by Tom Johnson, and Chris Roberts, and co-starring Rob Glenister, this new sketch comedy hour grew from their Short & Sweet award-winning ten minute piece Sacrifice, expanding into a full collection of surreal sketches surrounding regrettable incidents at the end of the world.

Praise for previous work: 'Johnson is a comedic tour de force' VOICE UK 'A highlight of The Rik Mayall Comedy Festival' SLAPMAG 'Johnson showcases a masterclass in physical comedy and nuanced character work' TheatreToSeeLondon 'Johnson is someone we should be paying attention to' Southern and London Times

Tom Johnson is a fast rising actor, comedian and writer known for his frenetic, surreal and gloriously anarchic performance style. With a flair for the absurd and an instinct for controlled chaos, Johnson has quickly established himself as one of the most distinctive young voices working in British comedy theatre today. At just 25, he has reimagined and revived Verbal Diary, the now cult comedy musical originally written by John Otway and Paul Bradley, and first produced in its earliest incarnation by Rik Mayall, with Johnson's version chosen by Chortle's as one of their 'Top 10 Recommended Theatre Shows for Comedy Fans.' Blending high energy physical comedy with sharp writing and unexpected heart, Johnson's work thrives on unpredictability, creating bold, inventive and thrilling work, with an unconventional presence in modern British theatre. Rob Glenister is an Essex based improv comedian and musician Rob Glenister. Glenister is a regular participant in the 48 Hour Southend Improvathon, he is also a member of the improv group L.A.P.D. Improv and performs regularly across Southend and London. Chris Roberts is an Essex based director and writer with a distinctive flair for blending horror and comedy. Drawn to the tension between the unsettling and the absurd, his work often balances dark themes with sharp wit and theatrical energy. His writing has been performed at a number of renowned genre festivals, including Horror-on-Sea Film Festival, where his work has found an enthusiastic audience among horror fans.

Armageddon Outta Here is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6th - 17th August, at Just The Tonic at Westside Rodeo, The Saloon Bar (venue 161), 12:00 (60 mins). Tickets are available to purchase online or the venue box office.

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