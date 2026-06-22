AMNESIA to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Kimberly Hart-Simpson

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Actor and writer Kimberly Hart-Simpson will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut with Amnesia, a funny new solo show presented as part of the prestigious Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships programme. Performances will run 5-31 August 2026.

Written and performed by Hart-Simpson whose screen credits include Coronation Street and Brassic, Amnesia is a fiercely funny and deeply human portrait of life, loss and working-class resilience on the North Wales coast

Set in Rhyl, Amnesia follows Kelly, a dementia carer and daughter of two Tom Jones tribute acts, who prides herself on holding everything together, from chaotic care home shifts to turbulent friendships and family expectations. But as she conceals devastating personal news, the cracks begin to show. Combining razor-sharp comedy with emotional honesty, the piece shines a light on carers, community spirit and the realities of dementia, without ever losing its irreverent humour.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson said:

'This piece has sat with me for many years, it won't leave my bones, nor do I want it to. The story not only shines a light on those living with dementia but positively reflects the hard work and dedication from carers and communities that rally around with constant warmth, love and spirit.'

Produced by Queenie Miller for Hat Trick Productions, in association with Sherman Theatre and Theatr Clwyd and directed by Kate Wasserberg, Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd, the show was selected by Sherman Theatre to represent Wales in the 2026 Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships initiative, which champions outstanding new theatre-makers from across the UK.

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