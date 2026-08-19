A Lather Laughter as LUSH Sponsors Glasgow Grassroots Comedy Night, Doonstairs at Max’s.

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Created by ‘ one of the best rising stars of Scottish comedy ‘ Amanda Hursy , doonstairs at Max’s is fiercely female led and inclusive and has announced a major new sponsorship with ethical cosmetics brand LUSH, unveiling a fresh collaborative identity.

This partnership marks a significant moment for the monthly comedy club night and reinforces its position as Scotland’s only independent grassroots weekend comedy club night run ( quite brilliantly ) by a woman, delivering top‑tier comedy at an accessible price point.

We believe everyone deserves a laugh.

The collaboration blends LUSH’s iconic ethos of ethical creativity with the club’s mission to champion grassroots comedy. Audiences can expect LUSH product giveaways and spot prizes for comedy tickets in the city.

The sponsorship strengthens the club’s commitment to affordability, independence, and community‑driven entertainment ,values shared by both.

Amanda Hursy on the Partnership

“I’m absolutely buzzing to have LUSH on board. They’re a brand that genuinely cares about people, creativity, and doing things the right way - which is exactly what this comedy night stands for. Doonstairs at Max’s champions legends of the local comedy scene and invites the big names in to create a top quality night of comedy as well as a dedicated introducing spot for emerging talent. I am proud to be inclusive and provide a safe space for all performers and remove barriers of entry keeping the night affordable to most at a tenner. As an independent comedian having the backing of a major brand to support is,well, LUSH.

Next Show :4 September: An Amazing Line‑Up

Glasgow Comedy Club doonstairs at Max’s returns on Friday 4 September with one of its strongest bills to date. Jo Jo Sutherland, Mikey Motion, Alan Ritchie and Charly Stakim, hosted by Glasgow’s own resident compere Amanda Hursy.

About the Friday Night Comedy ClubDoonstairs at Max’s, on the first Friday of every month, is a gallus grassroots comedy night providing top‑tier comedy at an accessible price point in the heart of Glasgow.

Created, produced, and hosted by Glaswegian comedian Amanda Hursy, the night champions the belief that everyone deserves a laugh. Fiercely female‑led and proudly inclusive, audiences can expect a mixed‑bill show of professional headliners and sharp new voices, celebrating the best of Scotland’s comedy talent.

Now in proud partnership with LUSH, the night embraces the brand’s ethos that “the ultimate goal is to leave the world Lusher than we found it.

” Together, they bring freshness, creativity, and community spirit to Glasgow’s independent comedy scene.

About LUSH

LUSH is an international cosmetics company known for its handmade products, ethical sourcing, and activism in areas including animal rights, environmental protection, and community wellbeing. The brand has a long history of supporting creative, community‑driven initiatives across the UK.

Event Details

Doonstairs at Max’s

Date: Friday 4 September

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Max’s Bar Glasgow, 73 Queen Street, Glasgow

Tickets: £10

Instagram: @amandahursycomedy

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