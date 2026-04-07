Sarasota Jewish Theatre Gets $5,000 Grant for Holocaust Education Program

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) recently received a $5,000 grant from Manatee Community Foundation to support its 2026 Holocaust Education Week program, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.”

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is based on the true story of the children interned at the Terezin concentration camp during WWII. Over 15,000 children passed through Terezin's gates; only about 150 survived. A dedicated teacher in the camp gave the children the courage to write and draw descriptions of their lives in the camp along with their hopes and dreams.

Inspired by the extraordinary book of artwork and poetry created by the children, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is a powerful play that stands as a stunning testament to resilience, humanity, and courage in the face of unimaginable hardship. The grant from Manatee Community Foundation enables the production to be taken to local middle and high schools. In 2025, in partnership with Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, the play was performed for over 2,000 students who had insightful comments and questions.

For more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.