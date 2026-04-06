Review: BIRTHDAY CANDLES at Florida Studio Theatre

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FST’s Main stage theater production of BIRTHDAY CANDLES by Noah Haidle is like a rollercoaster ride through a century of life in just 90 minutes! Follow Ernestine Ashworth from age 17 to 107 as she bakes her way through love, loss, and the pursuit of purpose. This play is a delicious blend of magical realism and intergenerational wisdom, reminding us that even the simplest act of baking can hold profound meaning in the tapestry of existence. Premiering at the Detroit Public Theatre and later gracing Broadway with Debra Messing's star power in 2022, BIRTHDAY CANDLES is a theatrical masterpiece that hits the sweet spot of deliciously delightful, much like cake itself.

Starting from a young age, the ability to shift perspectives, from feeling invincible to being invisible, is a theme of Ernestine's life. Through Rachel Moulton's immersive portrayal of Ernestine, the audience is transported to a reflective state, where the essence of life is pondered upon. T.S. Eliot's notable line "I have measured out my life in coffee spoons" resonates, contrasting with Haidle's narrative. While Eliot's words suggest a life consumed by mundane routines, Haidle's insight reveals that these measured moments and rituals imbue our lives with genuine significance. The act of consistently baking a birthday cake anchors Ernestine, as her life unfolds within the familiar space of the kitchen, with the unspoken events offstage giving depth to the true meaning of her existence.

In a delightful display of theatrical synchronicity, the cast of BIRTHDAY CANDLES showcases a remarkable cycle of life with Susan Haefner deftly transitioning from Ernestine's Mother to her daughter to her grand-daughter. This seamless portrayal beautifully captures the essence of the circle of life theme. Additionally, Rob Brogan's portrayal of Kenneth, who coincidentally shares the same age as Ernestine, adds a refreshing comedic touch to every scene he was in. Brogan's portrayal of the nerdy yet swooning Kenneth is so masterful that it elicited uproarious laughter from the entire audience almost upon his every entrance.

Since seeing BIRTHDAY CANDLES, I simply can't stop gushing about it to everyone around me. This show is an absolute gem, leaving me in tears - yes, actual sobbing - by the end. I was so moved that I had to excuse myself and divert the conversation to a completely unrelated topic just to regain my composure. This is a production that truly tugs at the heartstrings and resonates deeply.

With that said, I wholeheartedly urge all of you to catch this extraordinary play if you haven't already. It's a theatrical experience that is truly beyond words. Tickets for both matinee and evening performances are still up for grabs, but don't dilly-dally as they're selling fast. Grab yours before they vanish into thin air! BIRTHDAY CANDLES is playing through May 17th at FST. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

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