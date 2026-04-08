Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Welcomes Katherine Baloff As Director Of Competitions & Community Experiences

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Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced that Katherine Baloff has joined its team as director of competitions & community experiences.

Baloff has held numerous arts administration positions, served as personnel manager of the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, interned as student services coordinator at the prestigious Aspen Music Festival & School in Colorado, and helped launch the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition in its inaugural year as assistant to their executive director. She is passionate about arts education and in addition to serving as adjunct professor of chamber music at New College of Florida and being a faculty member of the Sarasota Music Conservatory, she founded the Katherine B. Violin Academy where she teaches a full studio of private violin students.

As part of her duties, Baloff will manage the Suncoast Music Scholarship competitions. Applications for the 2026 competition are due April 10. The winners will perform a free concert on May 9, 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.

Baloff is also a core violinist in the Sarasota Orchestra and has enjoyed serving as concertmaster in the violin section of orchestras around the world including Philadelphia, Chicago, Italy, Colorado, and Florida.