The Music Academy to Present The Mariposa Series Featuring Three Concerts This Fall

Launched in 2022, these homecoming concerts bring Music Academy alumni, teaching artists, and our community to Miraflores for an intimate recital experience.

Post-concert receptions offered to meet the artists, including an introduction to new Music Academy President & CEO Shauna Quill.

ANDERSON & ROE PIANO DUO

THU, OCT 26, 7 PM

HAHN HALL

"The most dynamic duo of this generation." - SF CLASSICAL VOICE

With Billboard chart-topping albums, Emmy-nominated music videos, and an extensive international touring schedule, Greg Anderson and 2001 Music Academy alum Elizabeth Joy Roe aim to make classical music a relevant and powerful force in society.

Since forming their dynamic musical partnership as students at The Juilliard School over two decades ago, Anderson & Roe have toured extensively worldwide as recitalists and orchestral soloists; appeared on NPR, MTV, PBS, and the BBC; presented at numerous international leader symposiums; and served as hosts of "From the Top" and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

The unique Mariposa concert program will feature the duo's original compositions that offer a modern spin on classical works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gustav Holst, and Leonard Cohen. Also on the program - John Lennon and Paul McCartney's Let it Be.

Anthony McGill & GLORIA CHIEN

MON, NOV 6, 7 PM

HAHN HALL

"McGill and Chien play with unforced fervor and eloquence." - NY TIMES

McGill was featured as a Mosher guest artist at the 2023 Summer Festival, appearing in a comedic, fresh program with Kimberly Clark and Kyle P. Walker. The New York Philharmonic's principal clarinetist will return in November for a full evening of his "sumptuous artistry" (SF Gate), joined by 2001 alum pianist and Steinway Artist Gloria Chien.

"Once in a while you find somebody that you have this very special bond with... a musical connection without having to say a word," described Gloria regarding their musical collaboration of over 15 years. The Mariposa program will showcase pieces from their acclaimed album Here With You; including works by Johannes Brahms, Carl Maria Von Weber, and recent Music Academy composer-in-residence Jessie Montgomery.

This event also marks the first performance under the leadership of Music Academy's new President & CEO Shauna Quill. Guests will be invited to meet the artist and the CEO at the post-concert reception.

Darren Rea (Review Graveyard) shared, "Is there any sweeter sound than piano / clarinet duos? After listening to Here With You, the answer is obviously "No", for McGill and Chien deliver works that will reach into your body and touch your heart and soul."

Frank Huang & NATASHA KISLENKO

MON, NOV 20, 7 PM

HAHN HALL

"His opening violin cadenza had a careful attention to timing and a beautifully sustained sound thanks to silky smooth bow changes and impressive control." - THE STRAD

1998 Music Academy alum Frank Huang serves as the concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic. His "warm, radiant sound" (NY Times) on the violin is paired with Music Academy 2001 alum and teaching artist (since 2004) Natasha Kislenko.

Frank Huang has established a major career as a violin virtuoso and was the First Prize Winner of both the 2003 Walter W. Naumburg Foundation's Violin Competition and the 2000 Hannover International Violin Competition.

Natasha Kislenko has performed extensively as a soloist and a collaborative pianist across Russia, Europe, Asia, and the United States. She has appeared in performance with numerous distinguished soloists, including Torleif Tedeen, James Buswell, Zvi Zeitlin, Theodore Kuchar, Tadeu Coelho, and Leone Buyse.

The duo will perform works for violin and piano by Ludwig van Beethoven, Pablo de Sarasate, Clara Schumann, and Camille Saint-Saëns.

The Mariposa Lead Series Sponsor is the Luria/Budgor Family Foundation with additional support from the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation

MARIPOSA SERIES

Thu, Oct 26, 7 pm

post-concert reception

Hahn Hall

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara

PROGRAM

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major

ANDERSON & ROE Ragtime alla Turca

(based on Rondo alla Turca by Mozart)

ANDERSON & ROE Nocturne on Neptune

(based on "Neptune" from The Planets by Gustav Holst

Maurice Ravel "Lever du jour" ("Daybreak") from Daphnis et Chloé

ANDERSON & ROE Hallelujah Variations

(Variations on a Theme by Leonard Cohen)

John Lennon & Paul McCartney "Let It Be" from Let It Be

Anthony McGill WITH GLORIA CHIEN

Mon, Nov 6, 7 pm

post-concert reception

Hahn Hall

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara

PROGRAM

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN Selections from Twelve Fantasias

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Peace

JOHANNES BRAHMS Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in F Minor, Op. 120

TENG YU-HSIEN Pining for the Spring Breeze

James Lee III Ad Anah?

CARL MARIA VON WEBER Grand Duo Concertante for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 48

Frank Huang WITH NATASHA KISLENKO

Mon, Nov 20, 7 pm

post-concert reception

Hahn Hall

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara

PROGRAM

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata No. 5 for Violin and Piano in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring"

PABLO DE SARASATE Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20

CLARA SCHUMANN Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28

TICKET INFORMATION & SPECIAL OFFER

Tickets $55 or attend all 3 events for $50 each.

Tickets are on sale now at musicacademy.org/mariposa. Tickets are $55 per concert, or 3 for $150 - a series savings of $5 per ticket.

Youths aged 7-17s are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

