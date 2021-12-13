Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes Todd Aldrich To Board Of Directors

The Santa Barbara Symphony welcomes Todd Aldrich to its Board of Directors. This appointment reflects the shared commitment of the entire organization to expand its community impact and deliver on the Symphony's mission to bring joy, engagement, and connection through symphonic music. Aldrich and his wife Allyson are Symphony season ticket holders and members of Crescendo, the Symphony's strategic donor initiative made up of visionary donors who have pledged 5 years of support. Aldrich is also a member of the Board's Governance Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Todd join the Symphony's board of directors," said board chair Janet Garufis. "With momentum building around the Symphony's impact in the community, our board is growing to support our 5-year artistic and operational framework, which allows us to create programming that would never be possible when looking year to year."

Aldrich grew up in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, and credits his mother for inspiring his love for singing and symphonic music. She was the featured soloist in his neighborhood church choir and wrote reviews of the local symphony performances for the newspaper. Aldrich graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and while still licensed to practice law in Minnesota, is retired from active practice. Prior to attending law school as an older student (he passed the bar exam at age 60), he served in senior leadership roles in emerging and growth companies in health care, medical technology, banking, and insurance. He also has extensive experience as a private equity investor.

Aldrich moved to Santa Barbara in 2016 with Allyson after their two children took jobs in California. He is active as a Corporate Director for a manufacturing firm in the plastics industry and is volunteer President and Board Chair for the Santa Barbara Choral Society. He also serves on the Board of the Montecito Rotary Foundation. Over the years he has served and chaired nonprofit boards including Project for Pride in Living, an affordable housing and workforce development nonprofit in Minneapolis, and the YMCA in St. Paul, Minnesota.

