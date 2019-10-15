SBCC Theatre Arts Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, November 13-23, 2019 in the Jurkowitz Theatre, directed by Katie Laris.

A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Sense and Sensibility is a student showcase production and will feature our talented students: Robert Allen, Peter Crawford, Dante Gonzalez, Audrey Johnson, Frances Manthorpe, Isabelle Marchand, Will Muse, Penny O'Mahoney, Anjolie Ochalek, Miranda Ortega, Ryan Ostendorf, Ryan Rathbun, Lynn Robinson, Ethan Scott, Lizzie Urwick, and Johnny Waaler.

Sense and Sensibility will be directed by Katie Laris, Scenic and lighting design by Patricia L. Frank, Costume design by Pamela Shaw, Sound Design by Barbara Hirsch and the production stage manager will be Ashley Kauk.

Performances will be November 13-23, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 17 and Saturday November 23 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 17, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.





