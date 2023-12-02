Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) is presenting RING OF FIRE, The Music of Johnny Cash as its second show of the organization’s 2023-24 season. RING OF FIRE – created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade, with musical direction and directed by Randy Redd – brings audiences of all ages on an incredible journey as they experience the songs of a true music legend and one of the most influential song writers of all time. A wonderfully engaging family show for the holidays, RING OF FIRE began previews on Thursday, November 30, opens tonight Saturday, December 2 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

The Broadway hit musical comes to Santa Barbara! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. With over 30 classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a musical legend!

“RING OF FIRE is an extraordinary musical tribute to an American icon, Johnny Cash, which fits perfectly in this season’s theme of ‘truths,’” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive director. “Some may be surprised to learn that Johnny lived in Casitas Springs in the early 1960s, when his iconic certified Gold album, ‘I Walk the Line,’ was released. Sixty years later, our rendition of the hit Broadway show – with an original RING OF FIRE cast member, Randy Redd, directing and bringing this production to life on the New Vic stage – is sure to be an incredible treat. Randy’s first-hand experience with the early development of the show, coupled with our brilliantly talented cast and team, makes this a musical theatre experience not to be missed!

Born the son of Arkansas cotton farmers, Cash broke into the entertainment industry as a singer-songwriter in the 1950s after servicing in the United States Air Force. Most of Cash's music is considered soulful and reflective with themes described as being filled with “sorrow, moral tribulation, and redemption.”

His highly recognizable baritone voice delivered his signature introduction at the start of each concert saying “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash” followed by one of his greatest hits, Folsom Prison Blues. Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His musical style embraced country, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, and folk, to name a few. Towards the end of Cash’s career, he covered songs by contemporary rock artists including songs by Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden and Depeche Mode reinforcing his adaptable musical abilities and attraction.

“Johnny Cash was hands down one of the most influential voices in country music - he gave us an encyclopedia of American song,” Redd added. “I know those are big words, but it is true. These songs have as much meaning and power today as they did when he first wrote them - maybe more! His music is timeless and universal and reveals what it means to be alive in this world. Springsteen summarized it best, ‘A combination of sin and salvation - from Saturday night to Sunday morning.’ No matter who you are, where you're from, or what you believe, Cash has the power to bring us all together, to unite us. I am so proud to have been a part of the original Broadway cast, and I am excited to bring RING OF FIRE to the stage at ETC in Santa Barbara.”

The cast of RING OF FIRE features Glenn Stanton (Measure for Measure at the Goodman, Once on this Island at the Porchlight), Valerie Larsen (Mutt House the Musical at the Kirk Douglas Theater, Something Rotten at Musical Theatre West), Sammy Linkowski (The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre, Cinderella at 5-Star Theatricals), Kasper (A Transparent Musical, Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas), and LJ Benet (For The Record’s Baz: Star Crossed Love at the Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”).

Scenic design by Amanda Rehbein. Lighting design by Greg Mitchell. Sound design by Danny Fiandaca. Costume design by Sean Tribble. Properties design by Jenna Scordino. Casting by Michael Donovan Casting, CSA. Ward LeHardy is the Dramaturg.

Associate Producers for RING OF FIRE are Montecito Bank and Trust. Supporting Producers are Alan & Ruth Heeger, Nichols Foundation, Deb & Ken Pontifex, and Chuck & Missy Sheldon.