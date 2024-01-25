HENRY V Comes to Pacific Conservatory Theatre in February

Experience the immersive world of Henry V by William Shakespeare at the Marian Theatre, February 15 through March 3, 2024, Get your tickets today! Attempting to leave behind his rowdy and unpredictable past, Henry lays claim to certain parts of France through familial roots and ancient land laws. When his claim and the new reign are insulted by the Dauphin of France, Henry begins a war that whisks us from England to France.

“This is William Shakespeare at the height of his poetically expressive and rhetorically persuasive powers. King Henry, concerned about the stability of the Crown, used the support of the church and ancient inheritance technicalities to validate English claims on French territories. His past immaturity and recklessness are thrown in his face by the prince of France, and this creates the pretext of an offense that Henry decides to carry into war. As Henry undertakes this, and navigates betrayals and failures among those around him, he ‘inwardly ruminates’ the meaning of the ceremonial facades of kingship and the price of the courage to see it through. The play famously valorizes the nobility of warfare, while it also critically dissects the virtues and violence of war. We cannot leave the play without being inspired by the vigor and integrity of Henry’s quest, or without a deep sense of the waste and fatuousness of war and territorial acquisition. Henry, as presented in this ‘history,’ was both deeply noble and deeply flawed. He sought to save his nation and redeem his own sense of noble purpose, and the costs were terrible and the successes, sadly, short-lived. The play is also a kind of living treatise to the art of playmaking itself, and particularly the collaborative creative force through which player and audience co-create the story. So, Shakespeare isn’t only telling a famous story of a famous king, he is playing with and celebrating the art form of theatre itself” Noted director Mark Booher.

Booher says, “This production is going to be both intimate and epic in its scale. Our audiences are going to be invited in and immersed into the play in ways that, I think, are going to be very exciting”.

The creative team includes Artistic Director Mark Booher as the Director, Klara Wilson as the Costume Designer, Cody Soper as the Lighting Designer, Kevin Dudley as the Scenic Designer, Tony Angelini as the Sound Designer, Andrew Philpot as the Text Coach, George Walker as the Fight Director, Michael Wilkins composing Original Music, and Rebekah Carriere as the Stage Manager.

Our immersive production of "Henry V" invites you to witness the epic tale in a new light. The Marian Theater transforms into an engaging stage that surrounds you, making the experience truly unforgettable. We are thrilled to announce that our Associate Artistic Director, Emily Trask, takes on the iconic role of Henry V. Her extraordinary talent and leadership bring a fresh perspective to this classic Shakespearean character. With a robust cast of over 40 conservatory and company members that include; resident artist Andrew Philpot* as CHORUS / MONTJOY, the French Herald, casting director Erik Stein* as Duke of EXETER, uncle to the King, Conservatory Acting Director Don Stewart* as Charles d’Albret, CONSTABLE of France, guest artist Peter Hadres as Bishop of ELY / PISTOL, guest artist Michael Tremblay as Sir Thomas ERPINGHAM / CHARLES VI, King of France, resident artist George Walker as Captain FLUELLEN, resident artist Molly Dobbs as John Bates / KATHERINE, resident artist Kitty Balay* as MISTRESS QUICKLY / ISABEL, Queen of France, and resident artist Alexander Pimentel* as Michael Williams / LOUIS, the DAUPHIN. Alongside Dukes, Earls, Captains, Lords, Ladies, Officers, Soldiers, Citizens, Messengers, and Attendants.

Join us for an immersive journey into the world of "Henry V" – where storytelling comes to life in every corner of the Marian Theater, visit PCPA.org or contact the Box Office at (805)922-8313, boxoffice@pcpa.org



