Ensemble Theatre Company Announces New Board Members Alan Heeger & Cynthia Brown

Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara's only professional theater company, announced the appointment of Alan Heeger and Cynthia Brown to its esteemed Board of Directors. These additions underscore the company's commitment to advancing its mission and expanding its reach within the Santa Barbara community. Each member brings a wealth of experience, diverse perspectives, and a shared passion for the arts.

"Nonprofit organizations rely on the passion and commitment to the arts, coupled with diverse areas of expertise, within each board member to help guide their organizations," said Bob Turbin, ETC's board chair. "When selecting new ETC board members, we look to identify unique attributes and perspectives that will further enrich and strengthen our board. Both Alan and Cynthia bring expertise and enthusiasm for the performing arts that will be instrumental in guiding us towards a new era for ETC."

These accomplished professionals join a resolute and enthusiastic group of individuals already serving on the Ensemble Theatre Company's Board of Directors, creating a dynamic team poised to support the company's ongoing growth and influence in the theater community. Ensemble Theatre Company expresses sincere gratitude to the outgoing board members, who have served with distinction, dedication, and passion. Their contributions have been invaluable in shaping the company's successes and growth.

“The partnership and counsel provided by our board is critical to ETC as we embark on this next chapter in our organization's history,” said Scott DeVine, executive director at ETC. “We value the contributions made by our board. In addition to welcoming Alan and Cynthia, we must bid farewell to members of our board who came to the end of their term at the end of last season. Thank you to our outgoing board members for your unwavering support and commitment to this organization. We would not be who we are today without your contributions.”

ABOUT ETC

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY is Santa Barbara's sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. In its inception in 1978, ETC was the Ensemble Theatre Project and called Trinity Episcopal Church its home. As its popularity grew, ETC moved to the historic 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, a more traditional theatrical setting that hosted its productions for a quarter of a century and still provides rehearsal space today. Set on becoming a cultural-programming cornerstone in Santa Barbara, ETC undertook the $12.6 million purchase and renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, leading to the reimagined 300-seat New Vic Theatre that serves as its resident stage and hosts other artists representing dance, music, film, and lectures. ETC's success has been built upon its tremendous stability with only four executive leaders: Joseph Hanreddy (1978-1985), Robert Grande Weiss (1985-2006), Jonathon Fox (2006-2023) and Scott DeVine (2023- ). In addition, the company benefited from the contributions made by Jill Seltzer (2016-2021), who served as managing director, a role DeVine assumed when joining in 2022.