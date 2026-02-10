THE MONSTERS West Coast Premiere is Coming to Berkeley Rep

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, Berkeley Repertory Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Monsters, a raw and riveting sibling love story that grapples with reunions, buried resentments and reconnection, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre from Friday, March 27, through Sunday, May 3, 2026.

For years, LIL has observed her estranged brother from the shadows — watching, waiting, studying every punch he throws. BIG, an aging but respected force in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit, remains unaware his little sister has been tracking his career from afar… until she appears unexpectedly on his doorstep. A co-production with La Jolla Playhouse, The Monsters delivers an emotional knockout and wrestles with the demons we must face to reconnect, rebuild, and forgive.

Written by and starring award-winning playwright Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters), The Monsters features Anyanwu alongside San Francisco Bay Area–born actor Sullivan Jones (HBO’s The Gilded Age, Slave Play on Broadway).

Directed by Tamilla Woodard, the creative team for The Monsters includes Adesola Osakalumi (Choreography), Nina Ball (Scenic Design), Celeste Jennings (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Bailey Trierweiler / UpTownWorks (Sound Design), and Kristy Bodall (Stage Manager).

