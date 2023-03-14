Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 14, 2023 Â 

THE FOREVER WAVE Radio Play Tour Extended To March 28

Continuing its radio tour of Bay Area community radio stations, The Forever Wave has extended to March 28, adding two new stations to the tour.

After our originally-scheduled performances in Alameda on KACR-LPFM 96.1 March 17-19, we'll be heading north to West Marin and Point Reyes Station to play on KWMR, and then back to San Francisco where we'll close out our run (for now!) on KALW 91.7 FM, broadcasting from the top of Twin Peaks!

Inspired by Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070. The survivors of this water-logged world occupy the iconic hilltops of San Francisco become individual islands-jutting up from a climate-change induced tide that rolled in one day and never rolled out. Brought to vivid, auditory life by a multicultural, multigenerational, and multilingual cast of 12, The Forever Wave is a study in resilience, resourcefulness, and community-building. "If you survive the apocalypse," one narrator asks, "don't you get to help build what comes after it?"

The Forever Wave Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, Mï»¿arch 4, KSFP 102.5 LP FM, broadcasting from Sutro Tower in SF, 8-10 pm

Sunday, Mï»¿arch 5, KSFP 102.5 LP FM, broadcasting from Sutro Tower in SF, 8-10 pm

Thursday, Mï»¿arch 9, BFF.fm, 7:30-9:30 am

Friday, Mï»¿arch 10, RadioValencia.fm, 8-10 pm

Saturday, Mï»¿arch 11, RadioValencia.fm, 8-10 pm

Friday, Mï»¿arch 17, KACR-LPFM 96.1, Alameda (also: kacr.airtime.pro), 8-10 pm

Sunday, Mï»¿arch 19, KACR-LPFM 96.1, Alameda (also: kacr.airtime.pro), 2-4 pm &
10 pm-12 am

Sunday, March 26, KWMR, Point Reyes Station/West Marin, 10 pm-12 midnight

Tuesday, March 28, KALW 91.7, broadcasting from Twin Peaks, San Francisco, 6-8 pm

Website: estrellasuerteproductions.com/forever-wave

Donation Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-forever-wave-a-radio-play-tickets-499896352447






