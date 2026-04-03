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San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus will present The Art of Fashion Runway Show and Luncheon benefit event on Wednesday, May 13 at Neiman Marcus' San Francisco store. The runway show includes a special appearance by Chloe King, Director of Fashion & Lifestyle at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, and showcases the latest fashion trends while supporting the future of music education for tens of thousands of students across Northern California.

Guests will enjoy a champagne reception in a beautifully designed space by acclaimed event designer J. Riccardo Benavides, followed by a curated presentation by King of the season's most coveted looks, handpicked from the latest luxury collections—including from designers Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Libertine, Akris, Celine, Dries van Noten, Valentino and Alaïa—for an exclusive preview of spring's must-have trends. Following the runway show, guests will be treated to a delicious luncheon by McCalls Catering & Events, making for an unforgettable afternoon of style, philanthropy and impact.

Co-Chair Teresa Medearis said: “I can't think of anything more meaningful than supporting San Francisco Opera Guild's mission—youth education and music in our community. It is a pleasure to work with our valued partner, Neiman Marcus, to create this extraordinary and stylish event which benefits the entire San Francisco Bay Area!”

Proceeds from the event, co-chaired by Teresa Medearis and Pam Preston, will go towards helping more than 60,000 Bay Area K–12 students develop confidence, compassion, critical thinking and other life skills through the San Francisco Opera Guild's award-winning music education programs.

This fundraiser event will take place at Neiman Marcus' San Francisco location (150 Stockton Street), beginning with a champagne reception at 11 a.m. At 12 p.m., guests will be treated to The Art of Fashion runway fashion show, followed by the luncheon.

Tickets are priced at $500/Patron (sold out); $1,500/Benefactor; and $2,500/Grand Benefactor (limited availability). Guests at the Grand Benefactor and Benefactor levels will receive an invitation to an exclusive cocktail reception with Chloe King on the evening prior to the fashion show (May 12), an intimate opportunity to mingle in style ahead of this highly anticipated event. Guests at the Grand Benefactor level will also receive an invitation to an exclusive VIP Soirée on the afternoon of May 7 featuring a curated fragrance experience. (Location details to be announced for both events.)

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/FashionShow or contact (415) 565-3204.