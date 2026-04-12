Review: NYTHING GOES at Altarena Playhouse

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Seana Nicol and Nico Jaochico in ANYTHING

GOES at Altarena Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Grizzly De Haro

Energetic dances, soaring songs, and clever comedy make a winning combination in ANYTHING GOES at Altarena Playhouse. With classic songs by Cole Porter and witty dialogue from P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton, ANYTHING GOES has entertained audiences since 1934. The fun and humor still resonate as a new generation discovers the beauty and lasting truths in this classic mainstain of musical theater.

An ocean liner is headed from New York City to England and Billy Crocker, a rapscallion but lovable young man has stowed away in hopes of reconnecting with his one night romance. Hope Harcourt is in route with her fiance Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and her mother who hopes their marriage will save them from financial ruin. Also on board is Reno Sweeney, a charismatic nightclub singer and friend of Billy’s who offers to help with his onboard hiding and romantic reunion. The ship manifest also includes two others traveling incognito, Moonface Martin, a gangster, and his sidekick Bonnie. Moonface is equally troubled by trying to remain anonymous and receiving recognition for his notoriety. Hats, fake beards, and stolen uniforms help with the hiding, and moonlight on the deck is the perfect setting for romance. But will love win before the ship reaches port?

ANYTHING GOES is packed with amazing performances. Seana Nicol leads the way with a confident and provocative portrayal of Reno Sweeney. She gives Reno a bit of a sweet side and dances her way right into your heart. Nico Jaochico has found his role as he perfectly balances the mischievous and the charming sides of Billy Crocker. His energy seems to know no bounds. Alexis Lane Jensen as Mrs. Harcourt makes the most of her stage time by landing her jokes and singing some lovely solo bits in “Bon Voyage”. Christina Swindlehurst Chan as Hope Harcourt tackles the Cole Porter music with deft control and gentle nuance. Erica Hartono provides a laugh a minute a Bonnie not just with her line delivery but with every movement and reaction. And Dan Kolodny turns Moonface Martin from comic relief into a dream role. He gives every scene more energy, more laughs than are on the page, and most importantly, more humanity in how he refuses to let his character become a joke. The big surprise for the night for me was TJ Gassaway’s performance as Lord Evelyn. That role often feels fake or lightweight, but Gassaway gives Evelyn more earnestness than Algernon Moncrieff. His sincerity and open expression fill every scene. A quick shoutout to Isabella Seiden Miller as Purity and Slug whose glowing smile pulls your attention every time she’s on stage.

ANYTHING GOES is a big show, and the Altarena Playhouse is not a huge space. The careful planning and creative solutions of the creative team, made the show fit without reducing the impact, story, or the fun. Director Laura Morgan has the show running smooth and quick with staging that defies the space constraints. Choreographer Rachelle King Campodonico creates dances that encapsulate storytelling and push the energy levels to the highest. “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” is by far the most fun in the whole show, and her appearance in the ensemble only adds more fun. The look of the show created by Scenic Design and Construction by Tom Curtain and Scenic Artisan and Visual Designer Elinor Almagor is smart, thoughtful, and full of details. And working with Property Designer Tom O’Brien a bed can become two deck chairs minimizing what could have been a painfully long scene transition. Another highlight of the set design is the inclusion of the seven piece band on stage.There is no substitute for live music, and you can feel their energy. Costume Design by Jenn Stephens has some magical moments and a few head-scratchers with some ill-fitting pieces, especially in “Heaven Hop”. Lord Evelyn always looks smashing and tailored, and Reno Sweeney has some simply gorgeous ensembles. Together the team assembles a consistent look and feel for the show that is both nostalgic and timeless.

In a world full of heartache, loss, and struggle, ANYTHING GOES is a respite. For a couple of hours, the music soars, the laughs multiple, and everyone wins. It’s delightful. It’s delicious. It’s de-lovely. It’s ANYTHING GOES at Atlarena Playhouse now through April 26th. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.altarena.org/.

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