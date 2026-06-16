RONSTADT REVOLUTION to Perform at Woodminster Amphitheater in Oakland
The performance will take place on July 25th at 7:30 PM.
Ronstadt Revolution is heading outdoors to bring their Linda Ronstadt tribute show to the beautiful Woodminster Amphitheater on July 25th at 7:30 PM.
Fronted by bilingual vocalist Natalie Amaya, the band features a lineup of musicians who have performed with stars including Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crow, and Daniel Valdez-Linda's own guitarist and vocalist on Canciones de mi Padre.
Make it a full evening among the redwoods overlooking the bay. This family-friendly, and also date night friendly, venue is perfect for arriving early with your own picnic, or enjoying fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, and more from the on-site concessions. Bring your liked ones, your loved ones, your blankets, and get ready for a memorable night of experiencing your favorite Linda Ronstadt songs performed under the stars.
From rock and country to country-rock and traditional Mexican ballads, Ronstadt Revolution celebrates four decades of extraordinary musical treasures that Linda Ronstadt has gifted us all. Beloved classics including 'Heat Wave,' 'You're No Good,' 'Blue Bayou,' 'Tu Solo Tú,' and many more.
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