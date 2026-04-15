PlayGround Now Seeking Submissions for Inaugural TWISTED HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

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Applications are now being accepted for PlayGround's first annual TWISTED HOLIDAY FESTIVAL, November 27-December 20, at Potrero Stage and simulcast. This four-week "fringe style" new works festival will feature up to 20 productions and 60 performances of new holiday-themed works (with a twist!) by talented theatre artists from across the country including PlayGround artists based in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

PlayGround's Twisted Holiday Festival welcomes applications from seasoned theatre professionals, first-time producers, and all-star performers in every aspect of live performance, direction, and choreography. Productions will be presented for 3 performances at Potrero Stage (18th Street @ Arkansas). For more information or to reserve in-person or online tickets, visit https://playground-sf.org/twistedholiday.

TWISTED HOLIDAY FESTIVAL APPLICATION GUIDELINES - APPLY HERE

The Twisted Holiday Festival is is a four-week non-curated fringe-style new works festival for holiday-themed performances, particularly those that offer twists or innovative alternatives to classic holiday fare.

Selected teams/projects will receive three (3) performance slots over the course of the festival.

Selections will be determined by lottery; up to 15 slots will be guaranteed to PlayGround-affiliated (Company Members, Playwright Alumni, Staff, Festival Alumni) artists, and up to 5 slots will be offered to non-PlayGround artists.

Projects must culminate in an off-book public presentation of a new work.

Performances must run 30–50 minutes, with setup and strike limited to no more than 30 minutes on either side.

Each project will be scheduled a two-hour technical rehearsal.

Projects must participate in PlayGround’s radical accessibility program, including free admission (with a pay-what-you-can donation option) and online simulcast.

Projects involving union artists may be presented under PlayGround’s SAG-AFTRA New Media Agreement (deferred); all performers, regardless of union status, would be expected to sign a SAG-AFTRA agreement. Producing teams are solely responsible for artist compensation and fulfilling those terms.

Upon selection, projects must remit a $600 facility licensing fee to PlayGround for three performances, due by August 15.

PlayGround will provide a fully equipped Potrero Stage, Technical Director, House Manager, Board Operator, Streaming Broadcaster, co-marketing, one hour of production management consultation, and box office services.

Box office proceeds will be split 50/50 between PlayGround and producing teams.