Photos: First Look At THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE At Shotgun Players

Shotgun Players opens their 2023 Season with a quest for love.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Shotgun Players presents The Triumph of Love now through April 23, 2023. See photos from the production!

Shotgun Players opens their 2023 Season with a quest for love. The Triumph of Love follows the fierce and driven princess Leonide as she adopts the dress and prerogatives of a man, invades the retreat of a rationalist philosopher who hates love (and Leonide), and conspires to win the object of her desire. Gender confusion is pivotal in the hilarious and dramatic situations that ensue as the emotional stakes rise.

The Ashby Stage transforms into an 18th century European garden, with on-stage seating, picnic boxes available for pre-order, fine wine, and signature themed cocktails. Shotgun Players will also be hosting interactive post-show talkbacks following every Thursday and Sunday performance throughout the run.

In addition to live, in-person performances, the company will offer two live-stream performances on April 6 and April 13, 2023. They're working with Berkeley Community Media to provide a high-definition, cinema-quality experience for those audience members who would prefer to enjoy The Triumph of Love and support the Shotgun Players from the comfort of their own homes.

Thee company will offer a special haptic tour and audio-described performance for blind and low vision patrons on Sunday, April 9. They've partnered with Gravity Access to offer a haptic tour at 4pm, followed by the performance at 5 pm.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Krantz.

Jamin Jollo

Jamin Jollo and Veronica Renner

David Boyll

Wayne Wong

Susannah Martin

Mary Ann Rodgers

Edward Im and Veronica Renner

Veronica Renner and Edward Im



