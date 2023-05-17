New Musical THE HUMMINGBIRD To Benefit Center For Domestic Peace In Marin County

A Bay Area performance artist who survived a near-fatal ordeal at the hands of her partner is sharing her story to raise awareness about domestic violence and complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD).

Actor, singer and composer Kathryn Keats will perform her new, award-winning stage musical "The Hummingbird" at the 142 Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Center for Domestic Peace in San Rafael, the leading nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence and homelessness in Marin County.

"I was honored to share my story when I first came out of hiding as a keynote speaker for Center for Domestic Peace," Keats said. "Now, I am thrilled to bring 'The Hummingbird' to the 142 Throckmorton Theatre, inviting audiences to look through a window at the human capacity of resiliency and forgiveness, and our incredible ability to regain strength, self-realization and love."

"Center for Domestic Peace is honored to be working with Kathryn Keats," said Marla Hedlund, Director of Community Relations and Development. "Victims of domestic violence often feel they are to blame and are too embarrassed to seek help. By sharing her own experience in 'The Hummingbird,' Kathryn is letting others know that they are not alone.

Keats' one-person musical is based on her relationship with a composer she met, after relocating to New York City to pursue a career in musical theatre in her late teens. While living together, her partner became increasingly convinced she was at the center of a conspiracy to control him, and held Keats in their apartment for 54 days, while threatening to kill her. Following her rescue, a jury trial ensued, after which Keats went into hiding and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, changing her name to prevent her former partner from finding her.

Keats decided to go public with her story beginning in 2010 after learning that her former partner had died from natural causes. After initially developing "The Hummingbird" at The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory, she teamed up with revered director David Ford and acclaimed composer Kevin Gerzevitz, both of whom are based in Marin County, to co-create "The Hummingbird" in residency at The Marsh Theatre in San Francisco.

Keats first performed "The Hummingbird" at the MarshStream International Festival in 2020, winning Best Solo Musical. In 2022, "The Hummingbird" premiered at The Marsh for live audiences, and the reaction was so positive that the theatre invited Keats to perform again this spring. The San Francisco Chronicle described "The Hummingbird" as "fearless about the ugliest parts of the human mind... a testament to the messy, always in-progress act of survival and the inextinguishable fire of a true artist." The San Francisco Standard called it "one of the best solo shows of the year."

Keats is taking "The Hummingbird" to other theatres and universities across the country, raising money and awareness for domestic violence organizations and to share her story with anyone who will benefit from it. She is thrilled to begin her mission with a benefit for Center for Domestic Peace.

"There is no better way to give back to the community that supported me to reclaim life as an artist than to use my work to be of service," Keats said.

Center for Domestic Peace will present Kathryn Keats in "The Hummingbird" on Sunday, June 11, at the 142 Throckmorton Theatre, 142 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941, at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and are available at centerfordomesticpeace.org.

Information about Kathryn Keats and "The Hummingbird" is available at Click Here