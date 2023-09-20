NCTC Performs West Coast Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers' WE ARE CONTINUOUS

In October, New Conservatory Theatre Center will celebrate the return of critically acclaimed playwright Harrison David Rivers for the West Coast Premiere of his tender and touching new play, we are continuous, directed by ShawnJ West.

Before Simon came out, his mother Ora was his best friend and biggest supporter, but now there’s an ocean between them of what can’t be said, especially around his father. After a life-changing secret comes to light, will the family’s bond survive? Critically-acclaimed playwright Harrison David Rivers (This Bitter Earth and Interlude) returns to NCTC with we are continuous, a semi-autobiographical story that explores how people can change and how love can evolve.

Playing October 20 – November 26, 2023, we are continuous’s Opening Night is Saturday, October 28 at 8pm. Wednesday and Thursday evening performances will have a new showtime of 7:30pm. Tickets are $25–65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, October 20-27, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office. An enhanced safety performance with additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, November 2.

This production is proud to partner with two incredible local organizations: the African American Art & Culture Complex (AAACC) and the Museum of African Diaspora (MoAD). One of the premier Black arts and cultural institutions in the Bay Area, the African American Art & Culture Complex provides a wide variety of art and cultural programming for youth, adults, and families, including visual, digital, and performance. The Museum of African Diaspora is a contemporary art museum that celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations, and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. Learn more about these organizations at aaacc.org and moadsf.org, respectively.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Low-cost Previews: Friday, Oct 20 - Friday, Oct 27, 2023

A Conversation with the Playwright: A pre-show discussion with Playwright Harrison David Rivers and Director ShawnJ West will take place on Saturday, Oct 21

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Oct 28, 2023 at 8pm

Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, Nov 2, 2023 at 7:30pm

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Nov 5 at 2pm.

Additional special events to be announced!

Playwright Harrison David Rivers (Pronouns: he/him) is an award-winning playwright, librettist, and television writer based in St. Paul, Minnesota. His plays include The Bandaged Place (Roundabout, New York Stage & Film), We Are Continuous (Geva Theatre Center, Williamstown Theatre Center), This Bitter Earth (Seattle Public, TheatreWorks Hartford, InterAct, The Road, Richmond Triangle Players, Theater Alliance, About Face, Penumbra), Where Storms Are Born (Williamstown Theatre Festival), When Last We Flew (Out Front, Real Live Arts, TheatreLAB, Diversionary, NYFringe), and the musicals Five Points with Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar, We Shall Someday with Ted Shen, and I Put A Spell On You with Nubya Garcia. His television credits include One Of Us Is Lying (Peacock) and The Nevers (HBO).

The cast of we are continuous includes Devin Cunningham (Son), Alicia Stamps (Mother), and Walter Zarnowitz (Husband). The creative team includes sound design by Ray Archie, set design by Isaac Fine, production management & casting coordination by Toni Guidry, lighting design by Stephanie Johnson, stage management by Liam Kirk, and props design by Tom O'Brien.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco’s premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.