Margaret Cho to Bring CHOLIGARCHY to Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Margaret Cho—the five-time Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian/actress—will bring her new show, Choligarchy, to Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s Roda Theatre for six performances only beginning Tuesday, September 15 and running through Saturday, September 19, 2026.

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret Cho doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor-sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism, and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics. Choligarchy is an unfiltered evening of comedy from one of the country's most influential and outspoken comedians.



Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. When hasn’t Margaret Cho’s strong voice been part of our consciousness? It feels like she has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow.



Cho staunchly supports the causes that are important to her: anti-racism, anti-bullying, gay rights, all while fulfilling her successful creative side with a legendary stand-up career that has yielded 10-plus comedy tours. Her recent television & movie roles include “Erin” in Hulu’s smash Fire Island, guest starring on the Ryan Murphy hit Doctor Odyssey, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Hacks (HBO Max), and two Netflix is a Joke comedy specials including Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Margaret’s latest film, All That We Love, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earning Margaret rave reviews, and she is set to star as “Wasp,” one of the “Gray Sisters” in Season Two of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as in Gregg Araki’s movie thriller I Want Your Sex. Margaret is a recurring guest star in the ABC hit drama, Will Trent.



Cho, who Vogue magazine named one of the nine Best Female Comedians of All-Time, alongside Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wanda Sykes, appreciates where she finds herself right now: “I think comedians in general, we get better as we get older, and we kind of get more observant, and more astute in those observations."