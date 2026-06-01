MARY JANE THE MUSICAL 2: THE GRANDSON to Premiere At Dell’Arte International in June

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The world premiere of MARY JANE THE MUSICAL 2: THE GRANDSON, a new original musical by Michael Fields will run June 19 through July 5, 2026, at Dell'Arte International's outdoors Rooney Amphitheatre in Blue Lake, California as part of the annual Baduwa't Festival. Tickets range from $20-$35.

This production is a sequel to one of Dell'Arte's most popular pieces of "Theater of Place", which followed the character of Mary Jane as she navigated the hyper-local politics and figures recognized by the Humboldt County community.

Set in Southern Humboldt, MARY JANE THE MUSICAL 2: THE GRANDSON follows Billy Jane ("BJ"), grandson of the legendary Mary Jane. BJ has inherited the land where Mary Jane began growing cannabis during the Back-to-the-Land movement of the late 1960s. Faced with the realities of today's struggling cannabis economy, he can no longer afford to keep the property and prepares to say goodbye. To mark the occasion, BJ throws a farewell party. Featuring twelve original songs by local songwriters, the production serves as both a celebration and a requiem for a way of life.

Written by Michael Fields and directed by Roman Sanchez and Michael Fields, the production features an ensemble cast including William English III, Shawn Wagner, Laura Murillo Hart, Lily Linz, Peggy Metzger, Evan Grande, Zera Starchild, Ben Clifton, Alyssa Hughlett, Esme Gough, and Tony Award nominated Cynthia Martells as Marie Devereaux.

The production's live band includes Tim Randles, Marla Joy, Jeff Kelley, and Mike Labolle.

Original songs are contributed by a wide range of Humboldt-area artists, including Anna Hamilton, Joni Rose, Daryll Cherney, Michael "Tofu" Schwartz, Marcia Mendels, Chris Manspeaker, Zera Starchild, Seabury Gould, Chad Johnson, Bird McCracken, Elizabeth Mackay, Jeff Kelley, BWT, and Tim Randles, among others.

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