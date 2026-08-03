LEGALLY BLONDE, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and More Set for ATG San Francisco 2026/27 Season

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ATG San Francisco has revealed its lineup of special theatrical engagements coming to San Francisco throughout the 2026/27 season: WAITRESS (November 13–15, 2026); WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (November 24–29, 2026); MEREDITH WILSON’S THE MUSIC MAN (November 20–22, 2026); THE WIZ (December 4–6, 2026); ELF THE MUSICAL (December 15–20, 2026); LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL (January 23–24, 2027); JERSEY BOYS (January 12–17, 2027); THE SOUND OF MUSIC (May 21–23, 2027); and BOOP! THE MUSICAL (May 25–30, 2027).



Current subscribers will receive exclusive first access to purchase tickets for Waitress, Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, Water for Elephants, The Wiz, and Elf The Musical beginning Tuesday, August 4, followed by Legally Blonde – The Musical and Jersey Boys on Monday, August 10, and The Sound of Music and Boop! The Musical on Thursday, August 13. Group orders (10 or more) for all productions will follow the same phased schedule and are available by calling 888-746-1799 (option 3) or emailing ATGgroupsales@atgentertainment.com.



ATG San Francisco’s 2026/27 subscription season opens with the four-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS (December 9–27, 2026), followed by a journey to Cuba with the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award–winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (February 2–21, 2027). ATG San Francisco then presents the Olivier Award– and Tony Award–winning smash hit OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (March 9–28, 2027). Next, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic American novel springs to life with the Tony Award–winning new musical, THE GREAT GATSBY (April 27–May 16, 2027), followed by the Tony Award–winning hit musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER (June 9–26, 2027). The season closes with the six-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (June 29–July 18, 2027). In addition, ATG San Francisco will welcome the Tony Award-winning comedy play, OH, MARY! (October 13–November 1, 2026),



2026/27 SEASON SPECIAL THEATRICAL ENGAGEMENTS

WAITRESS

November 13–15, 2026

Orpheum Theatre

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.

Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

November 24–29, 2026

Orpheum Theatre

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

MEREDITH WILSON’S THE MUSIC MAN

November 20–22, 2026

Orpheum Theatre

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

THE WIZ

December 4–6, 2026

Golden Gate Theatre

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.



The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

ELF THE MUSICAL

December 15–20, 2026

Golden Gate Theatre

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, was hailed by The New York Times, which said, “The show has CRACKED THE CODE OF ALL-AGES COMEDY, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter,” and celebrated in The New Yorker, “It’s enough to MAKE YOU BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS.” This modern-day holiday classic, says The Daily Beast, “is a gift for kids and adults, and a very ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ night out!"



LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

January 23–24, 2027

Orpheum Theatre

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to San Francisco!



Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

JERSEY BOYS

January 12–17, 2027

Golden Gate Theatre

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years — Jersey style!



They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.”



Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

May 21–23, 2027

Golden Gate Theatre

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed—it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors—and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain. THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.



BOOP! THE MUSICAL

May 25–30, 2027

Orpheum Theatre

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!



With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award–winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and a book by Tony Awardy winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).



BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.



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