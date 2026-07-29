IN FRONT OF YOUR EYES Festival to Feature Joyful Raven at The Marsh

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The Marsh has announced the lineup for its second In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival, a curated showcase of developing plays, musicals, and solo performances by nationally recognized and emerging women and nonbinary artists. The festival will present 18 new works across The Marsh's San Francisco and Berkeley venues, with each production receiving two performances that invite audiences to participate in the development process through post-show feedback.

The festival runs August 12–16 at The Marsh San Francisco and August 19–30 at The Marsh Berkeley. In addition to the featured productions, each performance will begin with a short "curtain raiser" from another developing artist. Festival attendees can also enjoy pre- and post-show conversations, director talkbacks, and vote for audience awards recognizing standout works.

"Bringing the In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival back was a major goal for 2026," said The Marsh Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. "Our 2024 Festival was pivotal in expanding The Marsh's new work development pipeline, with many of the works developed there going on to hit runs on our stages the following year."

The 2024 inaugural festival helped launch acclaimed productions including Pearl Ong's Night Driver, Candace Johnson's Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD, Kathryn Seabron's Angry Black Woman 101, and Marga Gomez's Spanish Stew.

The 2026 festival features new works by Dev Cuny, Catherine Debon, Robyn DeGuzman, Theresa Donahoe, Elizabeth Du Val, Sara Felder, Sherry Glaser, Abbey Glover, Hannah Gould, Candace Johnson, Pearl Louise, Yvonne Martinez, Lauren Mayer, International Sex Club Party Girl, Joyful Raven, Natacha Ruck, Holly Shaw, and Janet Thornburg.

Class Act

Written and performed by Sara Felder

Directed by Jael Weisman

7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 & 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15

The Marsh San Francisco

Sara Felder's autobiographical solo work explores class, money, and identity through storytelling, circus arts, object work, and juggling as she traces her family's journey from Poland to Brooklyn and ultimately San Francisco.

All the Great New Things to Come

Written and performed by Theresa Donahoe

7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13 & 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15

The Marsh San Francisco Studio

Set during the 2020 shelter-in-place order, Theresa Donahoe's new solo piece follows a woman whose discovery of an old family photo album unlocks generations of Bay Area family history while she confronts isolation and change.

Lovin Jaleal

Written and performed by Pearl Louise

7:00 p.m. Friday, August 14 & 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16

The Marsh San Francisco

After the death of a loved one, a woman is asked to care for their special-needs sibling, exploring grief, courage, and chosen family.

I Didn't Manifest This

Written and performed by International Sex Club Party Girl

7:30 p.m. Friday, August 14 & 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16

The Marsh San Francisco Studio

A comedic tale of modern dating follows a young woman whose attempts to manifest love take an unexpected turn as destiny has other plans.

For When Things Fall Apart

Written and performed by Elizabeth Du Val

Developed with David Ford

4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15 & 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16

The Marsh San Francisco

A retired ballet dancer leaves behind the only profession she has ever known and attempts to reinvent herself in a new city.

Cognitive Divine

Written and performed by Janet Thornburg

5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15 & 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16

The Marsh San Francisco Studio

Janet Thornburg reflects on a life marked by upheaval—including a traumatic brain injury, divorce, and aging—in this autobiographical solo work.

I'm a Businessman, Man

Written and performed by Abbey Glover

Directed by Joyful Raven

8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15 & 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16

The Marsh San Francisco Studio

Abbey Glover explores ambition, identity, and self-worth as a carefully constructed professional persona begins to unravel.

Assigned at Birth: My Funeral Part 1

Written and performed by Dev Cuny

Directed by Joyful Raven

Choreographed by Kat Koenemann

7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 & 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22

The Marsh Berkeley

Blending storytelling, music, and movement, Dev Cuny examines faith, gender identity, and the journey toward living authentically.

Death & Dad Jokes

Written and performed by Natacha Ruck

Directed and developed by David Ford

7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20 & 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23

The Marsh Berkeley

After the death of a beloved cousin, Natacha Ruck navigates grief, family conflict, and unexpected humor.

Life & Death: A Love Story

Written by Sherry Glaser

Performed by Sherry Glaser and Danny Kitchen

Directed by Ricci Dedola

Compositions by Lawrence Nass

7:00 p.m. Friday, August 21 & 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22

The Marsh Berkeley

A dark musical comedy about a woman forced to confront mortality after suffering a stroke.

I Didn't Come from Your Rib (You Came from My Vagina)

Written and performed by Lauren Mayer

7:30 p.m. Friday, August 21 & 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23

The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret

Lauren Mayer combines music and comedy to examine feminism, reproductive rights, and generational activism.

Lullaby of a Partisan

Written and performed by Catherine Debon

7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 & 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23

The Marsh Berkeley

Inspired by her mother's experiences during the Nazi occupation of France, Catherine Debon explores resilience across generations.

Tactical Frivolity

Written and performed by Joyful Raven

7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27 & 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29

The Marsh Berkeley

Joyful Raven blends drag, clowning, stand-up, and storytelling in a humorous exploration of activism and growing up in radical theater.

Divorced: The Musical!

Written and performed by Hannah Gould

7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27 & 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29

The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret

An original musical chronicling one woman's candid, funny, and heartfelt journey through divorce and healing.

The Conductress: Adventures in Teaching Gospel Music

Written and performed by Candace Johnson

Creative consultation by Stephanie Weisman and Don Reed

7:00 p.m. Friday, August 28 & 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30

The Marsh Berkeley

Candace Johnson's follow-up to Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD celebrates community, harmony, and the power of gospel music.

Enough Free

Written and performed by Robyn DeGuzman

Directed by Joyful Raven

Creative collaboration by Dan Hoyle

7:30 p.m. Friday, August 28 & 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30

The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret

Through drama, movement, and song, Robyn DeGuzman explores generational trauma, Filipino identity, and healing.

Someday Mija, You'll Learn the Difference Between a Whore and a Working Woman

Written and performed by Yvonne Martinez

5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29 & 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30

The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret

Drawing from family history and labor activism, Yvonne Martinez examines solidarity, justice, and survival through the story of her grandmother.

Roar!

Written and performed by Holly Shaw

Directed by Joyful Raven

7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29 & 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30

The Marsh Berkeley

After her boyfriend dies, Holly Shaw embarks on a haunting and often funny journey through grief, memory, and the supernatural.

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