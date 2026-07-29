IMPROV PLAYHOUSE OF SAN FRANCISCO to Perform in Free-Play Festival

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Improv Playhouse of San Francisco has announced three improvised performances on Aug. 21, 22 and 23, 2026, as part of the 5th Annual Free-Play Festival in San Francisco, hosted by PlayGround.

Every Improv Playhouse performance is unscripted, with actors taking suggestions from the audience to create fully improvised characters, scenes and story arcs. No one, including the performers, knows what might happen!

The internationally acclaimed Improv Playhouse cast features the Bay Area's top improvisational talent, including Mark Duncanson, Tim Orr, Lisa Rowland, and Regina Saisi, with Remi Frazier on lights and sound. Special guest Ben Johnson will join the cast on August 21 and 22.

Members have, individually and collectively, performed with many cutting-edge improvisational theatre troupes in San Francisco, including 3 For All, Awkward Dinner Party, BATS Improv, The Bechdel Test, Double Feature, Improv Theatre, Improvised Shakespeare, The Naked Stage, Pulp Playhouse and True Fiction Magazine.

Although unscripted, each performance features a unique theme:

• August 21: The Naked Stage, a two-act play wherein each improviser plays just one character and all the action takes place on one set.

• August 22: Improvised Movie, based on a title from the audience with a story that jumps through times and locations.

• August 23: The Bechdel Test, putting multi-faceted, complicated female characters at the center of the story.

Event Details:

• What: Fully improvised plays by Improv Playhouse of San Francisco as part of The Free-Play Festival

• When: Show times are Friday 8/21 8-9 pm, and Saturday 8/22 and Sunday 8/23 6-7 pm

• Where: Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., San Francisco and streaming.

• Cost: Suggested donation of $10-$30.

• How: Reserve tickets here - At the ticket link, choose to watch in person or via streaming

playgroundsf.vbotickets.com/event/free-play_festival_improv_playhouse_of_sf/193875

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