HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Return to NCTC in Summer 2027

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New Conservatory Theatre Center will remount its hit production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in July 2027. Featuring a text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, the production will once again star trixxie carr and Samuel del Rosario, who will alternate the roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak.

Directed by Chris Morrell, the production begins performances on July 9, 2027, with an opening night set for July 11.

The creative team includes music director Jake Gale, choreographer Fuchsia, projection designer Stephen Hitchcock, puppetry designers Dave Haaz-Baroque and Chris Morrell, sound designer Dan Holland, set and props designer Matt Owens, Costume Designer Chris Steele, and wig designer Laundra Tyme, Wigs by Tips. Courtney Merrell will serve as the understudy for Yitzhak.

Throughout the run, audiences can also attend special events, including preview performances on July 9 and 10 with limited discounted tickets available and a post-show Queeries discussion with the cast on July 18. Additional events will be announced.

Tickets

NCTC's 2026–2027 season subscribers will receive access to tickets beginning August 1. Non-subscribers may join the presale list beginning September 12.

Tickets are offered on a need-based sliding scale starting at $35, including fees. Tickets may be purchased through NCTC's box office online, by email, or by phone.

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