HAIRSPRAY Will Come to San Francisco Playhouse This Summer

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San Francisco Playhouse will close its 2025-26 season with the musical Hairspray. Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, this Broadway musical is set in 1962, and follows Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on her favorite TV show. When her wish comes true, she shakes up the system, using her platform to confront racial segregation and to inspire a movement that changes the face of television forever.

Featuring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's upbeat R&B and Motown-infused score including “You Can't Stop the Beat,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Welcome to the 60's,” and “I Know Where I've Been” plus Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan's uplifting book full of humor and heart, Hairspray premiered at Seattle's The 5th Avenue Theatre before opening on Broadway, where it swept the Tony Awards and ran for more than eight years. It later opened in the West End where it won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It was adapted into a film starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Queen Latifah, Zac Efron, and Amanda Bynes and received a live TV production by NBC starring Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, and Harvey Fierstein.

San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English will direct the production, Dave Dobrusky as musical director, and Phoenyx Rose as choreographer.

Performances run Friday, July 10 – Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Single tickets ($52-$145). Pricing inclusive of fees and subject to change.