Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE Postponed at The Marsh San Francisco; New Fall 2023 Dates to be Announced

This work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives.Â 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and th Photo 3 Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and the SF Symphony
Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas' 30th Year With The Company Photo 4 Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas' 30th Year With The Company

Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas' 30th Year With The Company

The Marsh San Francisco has postponed performances of Dan Hoyle'scritically acclaimed hit, Border People. Originally scheduled for May 26 - June 24, the show will instead be presented in Fall 2023 (new dates TBD).

This work, last seen at The Marsh in January 2020, is based on the award-winning actor/playwright's conversations and interviews from the South Bronx housing projects courtyards, Refugee Safe Houses on the Northern Border with Canada, and travels along the Southwestern Border and into Mexico. Featuring eleven monologues of people who live on or across borders both geographic and cultural, this work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives. Border People has been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim.

For more information, the public may visit Click Here.





RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

FOOTLOOSE, FINDING NEMO JR. & More Set for Playful People Productions 23-24 Season Photo
FOOTLOOSE, FINDING NEMO JR. & More Set for Playful People Productions 23-24 Season

San Jose's Playful People Productions has announced its 2023â€”24 season: nine months to journey through small-town America, under the ocean, and into worlds never before seen by humans for delight, laughter, song, dance, and a supportive environment for children and adults alike to play.

DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023 Photo
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023

Due to continued demand,Â Dear SanÂ Franciscoâ€”the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-foundersÂ Shana CarrollÂ andÂ Gypsy Sniderâ€”will extend performances through December 31, 2023.

Bay Area Childrens Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years Photo
Bay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT), a non-profit performing arts organization whose award-winning productions and educational outreach programs have reached more than one million children and adults, has announced it will cease operations.

Sara Porkalobs DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 Season Photo
Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 Season

Marin Theatre Company has announced the four productions that will make up the companyâ€™s 2023/24 season. Learn how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE Postponed at The Marsh San Francisco; New Fall 2023 Dates to be AnnouncedDan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE Postponed at The Marsh San Francisco; New Fall 2023 Dates to be Announced
FOOTLOOSE, FINDING NEMO JR. & More Set for Playful People Productions 23-24 SeasonFOOTLOOSE, FINDING NEMO JR. & More Set for Playful People Productions 23-24 Season
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023
Bay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 YearsBay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Lear
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/26-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy"
The Marsh (5/12-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
City Lights Theater Company (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Whole Package
Phoenix Theater (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Oakland Theater Project (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nineteen: A Tribute to Al Jarreau
City Lights Theater Company (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Book
City Lights Theater Company (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You