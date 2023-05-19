Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE Postponed at The Marsh San Francisco; New Fall 2023 Dates to be Announced

The Marsh San Francisco has postponed performances of Dan Hoyle'scritically acclaimed hit, Border People. Originally scheduled for May 26 - June 24, the show will instead be presented in Fall 2023 (new dates TBD).

This work, last seen at The Marsh in January 2020, is based on the award-winning actor/playwright's conversations and interviews from the South Bronx housing projects courtyards, Refugee Safe Houses on the Northern Border with Canada, and travels along the Southwestern Border and into Mexico. Featuring eleven monologues of people who live on or across borders both geographic and cultural, this work is an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives. Border People has been greeted with unanimous critical acclaim.

