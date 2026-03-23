DEAR EVAN HANSEN Regional Premiere to be Presented at CMT Marquee in San Jose

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CMT MARQUEE, a division of Children's Musical Theatre San Jose, will present the regional premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, performing April 10 - 18, 2026 at the historical Montgomery Theater in downtown San Jose.

Directed by local artist and CMT alum, Joey Dippel, Dear Evan Hansen is the anchor production of CMT's 58th season.

Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson, and a score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul , Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: "You Will Be Found." The show follows 17-year-old Evan Hansen who suffers from isolation and social anxiety. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Dear Evan Hansen is CMT's 2nd Marquee production this season, following the regional premiere of Finding Neverland this fall. Launched in 2005, the Marquee program highlights top emerging talent from the Bay Area and beyond, including many CMT alumni. Over the years, Marquee Productions have brought acclaimed shows such as Chess, The Full Monty, Ragtime, Hairspray, Newsies, and Billy Elliot to local audiences, showcasing high-level productions with a mix of returning alumni and fresh faces. Dear

Evan Hansen features two local professional artists, courtesy of Actor's Equity, Angela Gunter and Katherine Stein, playing Heidi Hansen and Cynthia Murphy respectively.

Dear Evan Hansen features a cast of 12 welcoming both alumni and new faces to the stage. The show's title role is led (and shared) by CMT Mainstage performer Jack Gunter and newcomer Alex Fish. CMT welcomes New York based performer and CMT alumna Sophia Constantino (Zoe), Amyrah Furaha (Alana), and newcomers Owen Attebury (Connor) and Ashwin Raman (Jared). They are joined by Angela Gunter, Katherine Stein, and Britton Todd in the adult roles. The production features set design by Kim A. Powers and video design by Chai Kohen.

CMT's 58th season continues through August 2025 and features three performance divisions: Marquee (MQ), Mainstage (MS) and Junior Talent/Rising Stars (JT/RS). The remaining season includes spring productions of Chess and Godspell, followed by summer productions of Pinocchio (Junior Talents), Disney's Newsies (Rising Stars), and Legally Blonde (Mainstage).