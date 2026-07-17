DE AYER A HOY to Mark Theatre Flamenco's 60th Anniversary at Herbst Theater

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Theatre Flamenco has announced its 60th anniversary home season, De Ayer a Hoy / From Yesterday to Today, to take place on Saturday, October 17 at Herbst Theater in San Francisco. The program will honor the legacy of Founder Adela Clara and Miguel Santos, Theatre Flamenco's first artistic director, whose vision inspired an enduring tradition of flamenco in the San Francisco Bay Area.﻿ ﻿Tickets go on sale today. General admission starts at $45; VIP tickets, which include admission to a post-performance gala, are $300.

﻿“This year we celebrate six decades of artistic excellence while also looking toward the continued evolution of our company,” said Theatre Flamenco Artistic Director Carola Zertuche. “For the past 20 years, I have had the honor of continuing the company's legacy – creating new works, collaborating with generations of artists and bringing flamenco into dialogue with contemporary artistic expressions. For this celebration, I am honored to bring together artists who have been part of Theatre Flamenco's journey and who continue to contribute to its future.”﻿

﻿Among the luminaries who will perform at Theatre Flamenco's 60th anniversary celebration is Cristina Hall, a flamenco artist from San Francisco who has lived in Seville for more than 20 years. She will perform a new work commissioned for the occasion.﻿

Adrian Santana, a dancer from Málaga, Spain, will also perform on October 17. With a tribute to Theatre Flamenco's inaugural artistic director, Santana has chosen to reimagine Miguel Santos's Zapateado/Farruca from 1989. Santana will also join Zertuche in a new duet honoring the founder of Theatre Flamenco.﻿

Additional guest artists include Roberto Aguilar, Krista Bloom, Gina Giammanco, Nevarez Encinias, Aldo Ruiz, Nol Simonse and Lauren Smiley.﻿

Guest musicians include Diego Amado Jr., singer and multi-instrumentalist from Seville, Spain; Amparo Heredia, a singer based in Granada, Spain; electronic musician Pascual Martínez; and guitarist Jesse Torre, based in the Bay Area.﻿

The program will feature a total of nine works, including three premieres and six reimagined pieces from Theatre Flamenco's repertoire.﻿

﻿GALA﻿

﻿At the program's conclusion at approximately 9:30 p.m., Theatre Flamenco will host a gala reception in The Green Room at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. Guests will be treated to a lavish spread catered by Jaliscan-Californian restaurant Loló and live music performed by invited friends. In honor of the occasion, the company will also screen several short videos spanning Theatre Flamenco's history. Finally, the gala will include an auction of the company's costumes from the last six decades. The proceeds will support a range of the company's needs from student scholarships at its school to touring and artistic exchange with companies outside the United States.﻿

﻿Theatre Flamenco's 60th anniversary home season is generously supported by the Zellerbach Family Foundation. For more information, visit theatreflamenco.org/60th.﻿

ABOUT THEATRE FLAMENCO﻿

﻿After San Francisco Ballet, Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco is the second oldest dance company in the Bay Area. Founded in 1966 by Adela Clara, Theatre Flamenco was conceived during a flowering of Latino cultural pride. Theatre Flamenco was the first American dance company to stage full productions of Spanish dance in the U.S., and is one of the oldest dance companies in California. ﻿

﻿Over the years, Theatre Flamenco has served as a beacon of cultural pride, a reservoir for the diverse traditions of Spanish culture, and a vital source for artistic collaboration. The company is dedicated to the research, presentation and education of a full range of Spanish dance including classical, neo-classical, regional, folk and escuela bolera. In 2008, Theatre Flamenco's longtime artistic director, Miguel Santos was recognized for his substantial contributions to the Bay Area dance community with the Isadora Duncan Dance Award for Lifetime Achievement. Santos was also awarded for his restaging of Misa Flamenco. An additional Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Santos by the World Arts West Ethnic Dance Festival. ﻿

﻿Currently under the direction of Carola Zertuche, Theatre Flamenco continues to earn a reputation for its outstanding annual home seasons and cross-cultural collaborations as well as cabaret-style performances featuring international guest artists, local performers and student showcases.

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