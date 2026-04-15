Conductor James Gaffigan to Lead Chicago Symphony, NSO & San Francisco Symphony in Spring 2026

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American conductor James Gaffigan will finish his 2025/2026 season with a string of high-profile guest engagements across the U.S., bringing him to the National Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

In a new addition to his schedule, Gaffigan will now conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on May 21, 22, and 23, 2026, stepping in for the originally scheduled Pekka Kuusisto due to a change in travel plans. The program includes Kreisler's Violin Concerto in C Major, featuring CSO Assistant Concertmaster Yuan-Qing Yu as soloist, along with Grieg's Holberg Suite, Haydn's Symphony No. 101 in D Major (The Clock), and Anna Clyne's Sound and Fury.

On May 29 and 30, 2026, Gaffigan conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in a program evoking bucolic American landscapes, opening with Ives' Three Places in New England, followed by Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite-a radiant work of optimism crowned by its iconic "Shaker" melody. The program closes with Mahler's Symphony No. 1, charting a youthful wayfarer's journey through darkness to a triumphant, heroic climax.

On June 1, 2026, Yo-Yo Ma joins the San Francisco Symphony as Gaffigan conducts Elgar's Cello Concerto, paired on this program with Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter."

From June 11 to June 13, 2026, Gaffigan conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in the orchestra's tribute to 250 years of American history. The program will feature Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 "The Age of Anxiety," performed alongside Gershwin's Overture from Girl Crazy, Weill's Lady in the Dark, Symphonic Nocturne, and a selection of Spirituals for Gospel Choir and Orchestra, performed with the Apostolic Church of God Sanctuary Choir.

In the final engagement of his season, from June 18 to June 21, 2026, Gaffigan returns to the San Francisco Symphony to conduct Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, joined by soprano Jessica Faselt, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, tenor Thomas Cooley, bass Peixin Chen, and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, directed by Jenny Wong.

Gaffigan's spring schedule caps a 2025/2026 season highlighting his versatility and artistic leadership. He made his return to the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain, to lead Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana in a production of Salome. He also returned to the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester in Hamburg for a concert of music inspired by the works of Shakespeare and conducted director Francesca Zambello's acclaimed production of Porgy and Bess at the Houston Grand Opera. In concert, he led the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a performance of Mozart's Requiem at the Hollywood Bowl.

These performances complemented his third season as General Music Director of Komische Oper Berlin, where his contract was extended through summer 2030, and coincided with his appointment as the fifth Music Director in Houston Grand Opera's 70-year history.

Sound and Fury

Symphony Center | Chicago, IL

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:30pm; Friday, May 22, 2026 at 1:30pm; Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7:30pm

Link: cso.org/performances/25-26/cso-classical/sound-and-fury/http://cso.org/performances/25-26/cso-classical/sound-and-fury/

Program:

Grieg - Holberg Suite

Kreisler - Violin Concerto in C Major (In the Style of Vivaldi)

Anna Clyne - Sound and Fury

Haydn - Symphony No. 101 in D Major (The Clock)

Yuan-Qing Yu, violin

Appalachian Spring & Mahler's First

Kennedy Center | Washington, D.C.

Friday, May 29, 2026 & Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00pm

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2025-2026/gaffigan/

Program:

Charles Ives - Three Places in New England

Aaron Copland - Appalachian Spring Suite

Gustav Mahler - Symphony No. 1

Yo-Yo Ma and Gaffigan with the SF Symphony

Davies Symphony Hall | San Francisco, CA

Monday, June 1, 2026 at 7:30pm

Link: www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2025-26/YO-YO-MA

Program:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Symphony No. 41

Edward Elgar - Cello Concerto

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Gaffigan, Thibaudet & Bernstein

Symphony Center | Chicago, IL

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30pm; Friday, June 12 at 1:30pm; Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

Link: www.cso.org/performances/25-26/cso-classical/gaffigan-thibaudet-bernstein/

Program:

Kurt Weill (arr. R.R. Bennett) - Lady in the Dark, Symphonic Nocturne

Hogan - Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel

Hailstork - I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes

George Gershwin (orch. Rose) - Overture to Girl Crazy

Halloran - Witness

Johnson (arr. Carter) - Lift Every Voice and Sing

Leonard Bernstein - Symphony No. 2 "The Age of Anxiety"

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Apostolic Church of God Sanctuary Choir

Beethoven's Ninth with Gaffigan

Davies Symphony Hall | San Francisco, CA, USA

Thursday, June 18, 2026; Saturday, June 20, 2026; Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 7:30pm

Link: www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2025-26/GAFFIGAN-CONDUCTS-BEETHOVEN-9

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 9

Soloists:

Jessica Faselt, soprano

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Thomas Cooley, tenor

Peixin Chen, bass

Photo Credit: Miguel Lorenzo