CRUSHING to be Presented at A.C.T. Executive Produced by Rosario Dawson

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In partnership with American Conservatory Theater, Crushing—the genre-defiant live show where interdisciplinary writers explore transformative experiences in romantic love—will return to San Francisco with an entirely new production. The show, which uplifts artists diverse in lived experience and narrative disciplines, and will take the stage at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater September 10, 11, and 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM following sold-out runs in New York City and San Francisco. Actress Rosario Dawson (RENT, The Mandalorian) returns as an Executive Producer on the project. The complete cast of Crushing will be announced soon.

“Across age and communities, we see romantic love as a connective thread of the human experience,” said Carly Steyer, co-director and producer. “But for all its universality, our unique experiences in love can still feel profoundly isolating. We hope our show is an antidote to that.”

In addition to the 80-minute performance, the evening will feature a bespoke art installation and multimedia elements, all developed in collaboration with local artists and establishments.



Photo Credit: Colby Riley

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